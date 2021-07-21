Sticky Keys is a neat accessibility feature that allows you to use keyboard shortcuts by pressing one key at a time instead of all at once. Once you’re finished using the feature, there are a few ways to turn it off.

Turn Off Sticky Keys with a Keyboard Shortcut

The simplest way to turn off Sticky Keys is with a keyboard shortcut. This keyboard shortcut is different from most keyboard shortcuts in that there are a few different combinations of keys that you can use.

One way is to press the Shift key five times. This is also how you turn Sticky Keys on to begin with. It also disables it.

Another way is to press two of these keys at the same time: Ctrl, Alt, Shift, or Windows Key. Pressing any combination of these keys should work, provided that the option to do so is enabled in the Settings menu (It’s enabled by default.).

If it isn’t working, type “Ease of Access” in the Windows Search bar. Click “Ease of Access Keyboard Settings” in the search results.

The Keyboard Settings window will appear. In the Use Sticky Keys group, make sure that the box next to “Turn off Sticky Keys when two keys are pressed at the same time” is checked.

Note: This option will only appear in the Settings menu if Sticky Keys is currently on. If Sticky Keys is already disabled, you won’t see it.

The keyboard shortcut will now work.

Turn Off Sticky Keys from the Settings Menu

You can turn off Sticky Keys by disabling the option in the Settings menu. First, type “Ease of Access” in the Windows Search bar, and then click the “Ease of Access Keyboard Settings” in the search results.

The Keyboard Settings window will appear. Toggle the slider to the “Off” position under the “Press one key at a time for keyboard shortcuts” option in the “Use Sticky Keys” group.

The Sticky Keys function is now turned off.

Turn Off Sticky Keys from the Control Panel

You can also disable Sticky Keys from the Control Panel. When Sticky Keys is turned on, an icon will appear in the System Tray. Double-click the Sticky Keys icon (the large white rectangle with three smaller rectangles underneath).

This will open the “Set Up Sticky Keys” settings page in the Control Panel. At the top of this page, you’ll find the “Turn On Sticky Keys” option. Uncheck the box next to this option to turn it off.

Next, click “Apply” in the bottom-right corner of the window.

Sticky Keys is now disabled.

After spending some time using Sticky Keys, you might decide that it isn’t really for you—but the pop-up might still appear if you press Shift five times, which could be disruptive if you’re playing a game, for example. Don’t worry, though. You can prevent the Sticky Keys notification from appearing, too!

