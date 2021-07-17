Even if they don’t feel like it, Amazon Fire tablets are Android tablets. That means you can do most of the typical Android things, such as changing the keyboard. We’ll show you how it works on a Fire tablet.

The first thing you’ll need is a third-party keyboard from the Amazon Appstore—or from the Google Play Store, if you’ve followed our guide for installing it. We will be using Google’s Gboard keyboard for this guide.

Once you have the third-party keyboard installed, you can open up the “Settings” app, either from the home screen or by swiping down twice from the top of the screen and tapping the gear icon.

Next, go to “Device Options.”

Now, select “Keyboard & Language.”

The first thing that we have to do is toggle on the newly installed keyboard so that it shows up in the list of keyboards to use. Tap “Show/Hide Keyboards” and enable the one that you installed.

Now that the keyboard is enabled, we can switch to it. Select “Current Keyboard.”

Select the newly installed keyboard from the menu. You can also tap “Keyboard Settings” to go straight to the settings for that keyboard app.

From now on, when you’re typing something, you’ll notice a little keyboard icon in the navigation bar. You can tap that to switch keyboards on the fly.

That’s it! You’ve successfully switched keyboards! You’re no longer locked to Amazon’s stock keyboard. Go forth and find something better!

If you chose to use Gboard, don’t forget that it’s possible to type with your voice.

