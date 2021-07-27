Gmail is something most of us use every day, most of the time without any problems. Unfortunately, some users run into the error of not receiving emails. There are multiple things you can try to start receiving your emails again.

You can get this error on your phone, computer, or even your tablet, so we’ll be writing solutions for all of these situations.

General Troubleshooting

First off, let’s start by going over some key troubleshooting practices.

Check Google’s Servers

Although it’s rare, Google servers do go down for maintenance or unplanned difficulties. You can check Google’s workspace status and see if Gmail is currently down or was down recently. If Google’s servers were temporarily down, then perhaps your email wasn’t handled properly. In that case, we recommend asking your sender to resend the email back to you.

Send Yourself a Test Email

Another simple troubleshooting test you can do is by sending yourself an email. Try sending yourself two emails, one with a Gmail account and another one from another email service like Yahoo or Outlook. If you can receive emails from yourself, then chances are the emails you aren’t receiving are an isolated case.

Check Your Spam Folder

Don’t forget to check your spam folder! Google automatically filters some emails to spam, so the email you’re expecting may be over there. It’s on the left-side corner of your screen when you open the Gmail website or application. If your antivirus has an email filtering feature, then chances are the email you’re expecting is either here or in the trash.

Check Your Trash

Similarly, you’ll want to check your Trash. Perhaps you misclicked or accidentally deleted an email you were expecting. Again, this is especially common for antivirus software to delete emails that it thinks are viruses.

Go to All Mail

Finally, there’s an All Mail option at the left side of your screen that shows all the emails related to your account. If you can’t find the email you’re expecting in the Trash or Spam, then perhaps the All Mail tab will have it. This is also where archived emails are stored. Since all it takes is a simple swipe left or right to archive your email, you may have accidentally sent it there.

Update the Gmail App

You should always make sure your apps are up to date. Update your Gmail app through the App Store or Google’s Play Store. An outdated Gmail app can result in syncing errors and other problems that result in losing some of your emails.

Use a Different Browser

If you still haven’t found your email by now, then try using a different browser. Gmail only officially supports four browsers, so opening it on any of those should yield the best results.

You can open your Gmail on:

Google Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Microsoft Edge

These browsers should have cookies and JavaScript turned on.

Similarly, if you’re using the Gmail app on your phone, then try opening Gmail in your phone’s browser. Sometimes the Gmail app can run into problems, especially when it comes to syncing and receiving emails in real-time.

Try Gmail On Your Computer

For those of you who are on your phones and tablets, you’ll want to try Gmail on a computer. Unlike on your phone where your app may be outdated, your PC’s browsers are always up to date. This makes it more reliable, especially for problems like this where a network or connectivity bug could be your problem.

Log Out and Back Into Your Account

Logging out of your Gmail account and back into it can help troubleshoot the problem by forcefully syncing your Gmail to Google’s servers. This should show any emails that were missing on your device.

Check Your Gmail Account Storage

Unfortunately, unlimited storage isn’t free. Gmail has a storage limit, and once you hit it, you’ll stop receiving messages. You can easily check your account storage by opening your Google Drive. Your storage space (should be 15 GB by default for free users) will show on the right side of your screen. If your storage is full, you’ll have to delete files from your Google Drive or the emails in your Trash to clear this out.

Gmail doesn’t automatically delete your emails when you throw them in the Trash. Google keeps it for you for 30 days before deleting it themselves. However, it takes up space while it’s in the Trash, so we’ll have to delete those permanently. Here’s how you can fully delete or recover deleted emails in Gmail.

Double Check Your Gmail Filter Settings

Filtering your emails is often a necessity, especially if you start receiving random spam emails from bots and advertisers. Unfortunately, it’s possible the email you’re expecting to receive has been filtered as well.

The Gmail mobile app’s settings are limited, so you’re better off using your computer for this. If you don’t have a PC, you can open Gmail on the browser app of your phone. Just make sure to tick on the “Show desktop version” option on your browser app.

On your PC:

Open your Gmail account and click on the gear icon at the top-right corner of your screen to go to your Settings. Look for and click on “See all settings”. Go to “Filters and Blocked Addresses”.

Look through the email addresses that you have blocked or created filters for. Unblock or unfilter the email address you want to receive emails from.

If you unblocked or unfiltered any email address, then we recommend asking them to resend their email to you. Your Gmail account should now receive the email without a problem.

Disable Gmail Email Forwarding

Email forwarding is a useful option for users who are switching to a different email address. This makes it so that emails sent to your email are forwarded to your new email. If this was turned on by some mistake, then your email won’t be receiving anything new.

For those of you still on your Gmail settings from the previous method, skip to step 3.

Open the Gmail website and click on the gear icon to go to your settings. Click on “See all settings”. Navigate to the “Forwarding and POP/IMAP” tab. Disable the forwarding option and save your changes before refreshing your Gmail.

If your forwarding option was enabled by some mistake, then you’ll have to ask your sender to resend their email to you. Hopefully, that fixes your issue!

Disable Your Antivirus Program

This step only applies to those who are using IMAP in a desktop client on Windows.

Some antivirus programs have an email filtering feature. This filters out emails that your antivirus thinks are a potential virus or has malicious intentions. You’ll want to try and disable this feature from your antivirus program and either refresh Gmail or ask your sender to resend the email.

Alternatively, you can also disable your antivirus program from running on Startup through the Task Manager.

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open up the Task Manager. Go to “Startups” and look for your antivirus software. Right-click your antivirus program and select “Disable” to disable it from running on startup.

Restart your computer and see if that fixed your email problem. Ask your sender to resend the email as well. If that fixed your problem, don’t forget to turn on your antivirus when you’re done! You can let it run on startup again by repeating the steps above but clicking on “Enable” instead.

Check Google Admin Console

This step is more for users with an email registered under a business or GSuite subscription. If your email doesn’t end with “@gmail.com”, then this is something you can try.

Ask any of your administrators to go to admin.google.com and find your email address. They can track all the emails directed to you that were sent or uploaded on Google’s servers, even if the email didn’t reach your account. If the email can’t be found on Google’s servers, then the problem is with the sender.

Google Support

When all else fails, you can always phone Google’s quick customer support system. It’s important to note that you should only look for Google’s number on their official contact page. There are a ton of fake Google support teams out there, so proceed with caution.

As a final resort, you can always ask the Google help community for answers.