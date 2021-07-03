Google is a company that loves Easter eggs. It has hidden games inside the Chrome browser and the Play Store on Android. But did you know that the Google app for iPhone and iPad has a hidden game, too?

Chrome’s game is about a dinosaur, the Play Store’s hidden game is a hot air balloon, and the Google app’s Easter egg is pinball. It’s colorful, simple to play, and a fun way to pass the time. Here’s how to find it.

Open the Google app on your iPhone or iPad and go to the “Tabs” tab in the bottom bar.

If you have any tabs open, clear them all by selecting the trash can icon in the top-right corner.

Wait for some colorful shapes to slowly rise up from the bottom of the screen. You might need to go back to the “Home” tab and return to “Tabs” to make the shapes appear.

When you see the shapes, swipe up on them to start the game.

The pinball paddles will appear, and a ball will drop to start the game. Tap the paddles to flip them and keep the ball up as long as you can. You get three balls per game.

After you lose all three, you’ll see your score at the top of the screen. Tap the blue Play button to start a new game.

That’s it! This is a fun little game and it even works offline. So if you have some time to kill and no internet connection, open the Google app!

