Apple opened up FaceTime in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 to be able to video call people on other platforms, including Android. That means you can finally use FaceTime on Windows—kinda. We’ll show you how it works.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t release a FaceTime app for Windows. Instead, anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac can create invite links that work with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on Windows. That means it’s not possible to start a FaceTime call from Windows, but you can join one.

RELATED: How to Use FaceTime for Android

First, you’ll need to make sure that you have Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge installed on your Windows PC.

Next, your friend or family member with an iPhone or iPad needs to open the FaceTime app and then tap the “Create Link” button found at the top of the screen.

They can then share the link with you however they want.

Advertisement



On Mac, as long as they’re running macOS 12 Monterey or newer, they can find the “Create Link” button at the top of the FaceTime app.

Next, they can share the FaceTime link with you using any messaging platform.

You will receive a link to facetime.apple.com that looks something like this:

Open the link in Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge on your Windows PC. Enter your name in the box and click “Continue.”

From there, click “Join” from the floating toolbar found at the bottom of the screen.

The person on the other side of the FaceTime call will need to accept your request before you can join on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Advertisement



Once you’re in, you’ll see options in the toolbar for typical video conference options, such as Full Screen, Mute Microphone, and Show/Hide Video.

That’s pretty much it! This is simply a basic version of a FaceTime call running in your browser. When you’re done, simply click the “Leave” button to hang up.

The quality of FaceTime on the web is really good considering that it’s not a native app. It would be great if you could actually start a FaceTime call from Windows, but this is a good solution for the time being.

RELATED: How to Turn Off Fake Eye Contact in FaceTime on iPhone