Google Chrome has a dinosaur game you can play inside the browser when there’s no internet connection. It’s cute, fun, and a nice way to kill time. The Play Store on Android devices has an offline game, too.

The nature of mobile devices means that you’re going to have an internet connection more times than not. Also, you probably aren’t going to open the Play Store on your phone if you don’t have a connection. So, the offline game in the Play Store isn’t as well-known as Chrome’s counterpart, but it’s equally as fun.

First, you’ll need to make sure that you don’t have an internet connection. You can force this by simply putting your phone in Airplane Mode.

With your Android device offline, open the Play Store.

You might not see the game immediately. Try switching between the “Games” and “Apps” tabs and scrolling down. Eventually, you’ll see a game called “Hot Air Balloon” with a “Play” button.

The game will open, and you can tap “Start” to begin playing. The goal of the game is to collect as many bubbles/coins as you can while avoiding obstacles. Drag your finger left-to-right to move the balloon.

Your high score is recorded and saved at the top of the screen.

That’s it! This is just a simple game that you can use to kill some time when there’s nothing else to do on your phone. Of course, you could do something that’s not on your phone, but that’s up to you.

