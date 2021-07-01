If you’re looking for something to watch while cuddled up on the couch with your sweetheart, Netflix has you covered. From comedies to dramas, classics to originals, here are 10 of the best romantic movies to stream on Netflix.

The Half of It

A sort of teen LGBTQ twist on the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story, The Half of It features two teens who are in love with the same girl. One is shy Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who agrees to become a ghostwriter for the love letters by lunkheaded jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) to the beautiful and popular Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). Although both Ellie and Paul want to be with Aster, the movie is as much about the unlikely burgeoning friendship between the nerd and the athlete as it is about their efforts to land the mutual girl of their dreams.

The Incredible Jessica James

Comedian and former The Daily Show contributor Jessica Williams gets some much-deserved spotlight in the upbeat romantic comedy The Incredible Jessica James. Williams plays the title character, a confident and charismatic playwright who’s reeling over her latest breakup. Set up on a blind date by her friend, she bonds with app developer Boone (Chris O’Dowd), who’s also still getting over his ex. Williams’ effervescent screen presence and her chemistry with O’Dowd make the familiar, low-key story feel fresh and vibrant.

Lovesong

There’s more romantic longing than romance in So Yong Kim’s understated indie drama Lovesong. Jena Malone and Riley Keough play old friends who reunite years later and share brief moments of intimacy, although confused feelings and miscommunication get in the way of their relationship progressing.

Kim captures the unspoken desires and insecurities that pass between the two main characters as they try to express feelings that they themselves don’t quite understand. She depicts a moment in time that’s beautiful but fleeting.

Loving

Jeff Nichols’ Loving is about a landmark court case in American history, the 1967 Supreme Court ruling that legalized interracial marriage throughout the country. But it’s also about the married couple at the center of that case, the appropriately named Lovings.

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga play Richard and Mildred, who want nothing more than to be left alone to raise their family in peace. The strength of their love is what allows them to challenge an ingrained legal doctrine so that they can enjoy the simple right to be together as husband and wife.

Set It Up

One of Netflix’s first breakout original romantic comedies, Set It Up, is a breezy and fun story about two couples falling in love, both inadvertently. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play the harried assistants to high-powered executives played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs.

The assistants conspire to spark a romance between their bosses as a way of alleviating some of the pressure they’re under, and obviously, in the course of the scheme, the assistants fall in love themselves. It’s predictable but entertaining, with engaging characters and genuine humor.

Silver Linings Playbook

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence play two emotionally damaged people falling in love in David O. Russell’s multiple Oscar-nominated Silver Linings Playbook. The movie doesn’t shy away from the difficulties that the main characters face thanks to mental illness and trauma, but it also doesn’t deny them moments of joy and romance just because they struggle with their mental health.

Cooper and Lawrence (who won an Oscar for her role) embody their characters’ anguish and exuberance as they fall in love while preparing for a dance competition.

Straight Up

Writer/director/star James Sweeney explores the fluidity of sexuality in the witty, fast-paced rom-com Straight Up. Sweeney plays Todd, who starts questioning his identity as a gay man after many failed attempts at dating. When he meets the charming, intelligent Rory (Katie Findlay), he feels like he’s found his soulmate, even though intimacy with her is just as difficult for him as it was with men. Straight Up explores the boundaries of what romance and sexuality really mean while showcasing sparkling banter and a creative visual style.

Stranger Than Fiction

Will Ferrell gets a rare chance to show off his dramatic skills in the self-aware romantic dramedy Stranger Than Fiction. Ferrell plays a downtrodden IRS agent who discovers that his life is being written (and narrated) by a renowned author (played by Emma Thompson). He tries to break out of the predetermined path that is set to end with his death.

Meanwhile, he falls in love with a quirky baker (Maggie Gyllenhaal) whose business he’s auditing. The movie balances whimsical romance with musings on the nature of art and the conflict between free will and destiny.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

The romantic misadventures of teenager Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) begin here with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the young adult novel by Jenny Han. This endearing, unassuming comedy launched a hit trilogy for Netflix, starting with the story of Lara Jean’s private letters to her crushes somehow being distributed to the boys she secretly admired.

Noah Centineo co-stars as one of those crushes, who makes a pact with Lara Jean for a sham relationship (to make their respective objects of affection jealous) which, of course, turns real.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

The title of Kevin Smith’s Zack and Miri Make a Porno might not sound all that romantic, and the movie features plenty of Smith’s trademark nerdy, lowbrow humor. But there’s also a sweet love story between the title characters (played by Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks), longtime friends and roommates who decide to make an adult film in order to pay their overdue bills. The raunchy situations mask the vulnerability and insecurity that Zack and Miri feel over their impending onscreen intimacy, which eventually gives way to honest feelings of love.