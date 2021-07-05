How to Disable and Remove the Microsoft Edge Math Solver

Solving math problems becomes easier with the new Math Solver feature in Microsoft Edge. However, if you don’t plan to use it, you can disable or remove it easily. Here’s how.

Edge Browser Minus Math Solver

At the time of writing in June 2021, “Math Solver” is still in the Preview stage and is available by default in Microsoft Edge 91. When you click on it, a sidebar opens on the right side to let you clip and drop math formulas or type one in there.

If you don’t want the feature, however, you can hide the Math Solver button from the toolbar or disable it entirely.

To simply hide the button, first, launch Microsoft Edge on your computer. Right-click the Math Solver icon in the top-right corner of the toolbar and select “Hide from Toolbar.”

To disable Math Solver in Microsoft Edge, we’ll use the Edge “flags,” which are just like the Chrome flags.

Since it’s available as a flag, the feature is still a work in progress. That being said, removing it could impact your browser’s performance. Disable the flag at your own risk.

First, open Microsoft Edge on your computer. Type edge://flags in the address bar and hit Enter.

Type

You’ll now see the “Experiments” page. Type “math solver” in the search bar at the top.

type "math solver" in the search bar at the top on the Experiements page.

The “Math Solver in Microsoft Edge” item will show up in the “Available” section. Click the drop-down box and select “Disabled.”

Open the drop-down next to the "Math Solver in Microsoft" flag and choose "Disabled."

Select the “Restart” button in the bottom-right corner of the tab that pops up.

Select the "Restart" button in the bottom-right corner of the tab that pops up.

After that, the Math Solver icon won’t be visible when you open “More Tools” after clicking the ellipses menu (three dots) in the top-right corner.

Also, when you navigate to “Appearance” from the “Settings” after clicking the ellipses menu (three dots), you won’t see the “Show Maths Solver button” option on the list.

In Appearnce Settings of Edge, you won't the "Show Maths Solver button" option on the list

That’s it. You won’t see the Math Solver button in Microsoft Edge after that. But if you share your computer with your family, you can always create multiple user profiles or set up Kids mode in your browser.

