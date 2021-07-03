If you’re experiencing issues with the Xbox network’s online services, chances are that the service is down. Here’s how to check if the Xbox network (previously known as Xbox Live) is down.

Microsoft (the maker of the Xbox) has put up a website telling users the status of various online Xbox services. With this site, you can quickly check whether a particular Xbox service is experiencing issues on the Microsoft end.

Another way to check the Xbox network’s online status is to use Downdetector. This site shows you all the outages reported in the last 24 hours and allows for checking the status for various regions.

Check the Xbox Network Status on the Official Xbox Website

To use the official method of checking the Xbox network status, launch the Xbox Status site in a web browser on your Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, or Android phone.

On the Status site, right at the top, you’ll see a message that gives you a general overview of various Xbox services. If this message reads “All Services Up and Running,” it means that Xbox servers aren’t facing any outages and are running just fine.

To check the status of a particular Xbox online service, scroll down to the “Services” section on the Xbox Status site. Here, click the service for which you want to know the online status.

For example, if you have issues buying games from Xbox, click the “Store & Subscriptions” menu, and then check the status for “Purchasing Games.”

If the status message says “Up and Running,” there’s no issue on the Microsoft end. The issue is likely with your console or your internet connection.

If the status message reads “Limited” or “Major Outage,” there’s an issue with that particular Xbox server. In this case, you can’t do anything but wait for Microsoft to fix the issue and get the service back up and running.

And that’s the official method for checking the Xbox network’s status!

Check Whether the Xbox Network Is Down with Downdetector

To use Downdetector to check the Xbox network’s status, open the Xbox Network web page on the Downdetector website in your web browser.

When the web page loads, you’ll see the status message at the top of the page. If this message reads “User Reports Indicate No Current Problems at Xbox Live,” then there are no issues with the Xbox network and it’s running just fine.

In case there’s an issue with the Xbox network, a message detailing the issue will appear in place of the above message.

Scroll down the web page and you’ll see an “Xbox Live Outages Reported in the Last 24 Hours” section. This section shows the outages that the Xbox network has experienced in the past 24 hours.

If you had an issue with the Xbox online services within the past day, you now know why.

Another interesting feature on this site is the region-wise status of the Xbox network. With this, you can check whether the Xbox network is facing outages in a particular country.

To the right of the web page, you’ll see a section displaying several flags. Here, click the flag for the country in which you want to check the Xbox network status.

We clicked the U.K. flag, and the site displayed the Xbox network status of the U.K. The graph below shows that there were several Xbox network outage reports in the past 24 hours.

And that’s all there is to it.

If the sites above tell you that the Xbox network is working just fine, but your console just won’t connect to the network, there might be an issue with your internet connection. Consider checking out our internet troubleshooting guide to potentially fix the issue with your connection.

