While using Google Meet for a team meeting, you might want to raise your hand virtually to let people know that you want to speak. We’ll show you how to raise your hand in Google Meet.

Often, multiple people speak at once, interrupt each other, and disrupt the conversation’s flow during a Google Meet video call. So, you can mute your microphone and use the virtual hand-raising feature to inform the moderators and others that you want to ask or say something.

At the time of writing in June 2021, the virtual hand-raising feature in Google Meet is available to select Google Workspace editions: Business (Essentials, Standard, Plus), Enterprise (Essentials, Standard, Plus), Education (Fundamentals, Standard, Plus), Teaching and Learning Upgrade, G Suite Business, and Nonprofits.

It isn’t available to personal Google accounts and the Workspace Business Starter edition.

How to Raise Your Hand in Google Meet for Web

In a team-meeting video call, you might want to contribute without cutting in on your colleague’s speech. The raise-hand feature is helpful in such cases, especially when you have many people on the call.

In a Google Meet video call, select the “Raise hand” button at the bottom of the screen to raise your hand.

That will send a notification to everyone on the call.

The “Raise hand” button will turn white at the bottom, and a tiny raised-hand button will appear at the bottom left of your video preview.

Select the “Lower hand” button at the bottom of the screen to lower your hand. It will also remove the tiny hand icon from your video preview.

After that, you’ll see the “Raise hand” button again.

How to Raise Your Hand in Google Meet for iPhone and Android

In the Google Meet mobile app, the option appears at the bottom of the screen. Since the app’s interface is the same on iPhone and Android, raising your hand is quite easy.

Note: The raise-hand button works on a phone running Android 6.0 or higher and on iPhones with iOS 12 or higher.

During an ongoing meeting on iPhone or Android, tap on the “Raise hand” button at the bottom of the screen.

Everyone on the call will receive a hand-raised notification.

The “Raised hand” button will turn white at the bottom. Also, a tiny raised hand icon will appear at the bottom left of your video preview.

Once you finish speaking or asking a question, tap the “Lower hand” button at the bottom of the screen to lower your hand.

That will turn it into the “Raised hand” again.

How to View Who Else Has Raised Hands in Google Meet

If several folks have raised their hands, then you might want to check when to expect your turn. You can use the People menu to check the queue.

On your computer, select the “People” button at the bottom of the screen in the browser.

A column will slide out from the right-hand side to show the “People” menu, where the “Raised Hands” section lists people chronologically. You can press Esc to close the “People” menu.

On iPhone or Android, tap the meeting name at the top.

Under the “Raised Hands” section, you’ll see the people listed in chronological order.

Tap the arrow next to “About this call” to close the “People” menu.

That’s it. You can use the “Raise hand” button to speak, and when your turn comes, you can also share your screen in Google Meet as you speak.

