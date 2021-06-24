With Windows 11 arriving at the end of 2021, Microsoft announced the minimum system specifications required to run the new operating system. Knowing this, you can see if your Windows 10 PC is up to the task. Let’s take a look.

Windows 11 System Requirements

According to Microsoft, if your computer doesn’t meet the following requirements, your device will not be able to run Windows 11. If that’s the case, you’ll need to buy a new PC to run the new operating system.

Processor: 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor. (Microsoft links to a list of compatible processors for Windows 10 but has not yet updated the list for Windows 11).

1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor. (Microsoft links to a list of compatible processors for Windows 10 but has not yet updated the list for Windows 11). RAM: 4 gigabytes or more

4 gigabytes or more Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device (such as a hard drive or SSD)

64 GB or larger storage device (such as a hard drive or SSD) System Firmware: UEFI and Secure Boot capable

UEFI and Secure Boot capable TPM: Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (common on motherboards manufactured after 2016)

Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (common on motherboards manufactured after 2016) Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: An HD display at least 720p (1280×720) resolution larger than 9″ diagonal, 8-bits per color channel

An HD display at least 720p (1280×720) resolution larger than 9″ diagonal, 8-bits per color channel Internet Connection and Microsoft Accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up the device on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 S mode also requires an internet connection.

Of all these features, the requirement for TPM 2.0 might be the most unexpected reason your slightly older Windows 10 PC can’t run Windows 11. You can check your system’s TPM version by running tpm.msc in the Run dialog.

What’s Different Between the Windows 10 and 11 System Requirements?

Compared to Windows 10’s system requirements, Windows 11 relies on several new standards and capabilities that might leave your machine out of this upgrade cycle. Here’s a look at each one.

Processor: Windows 10 supports 32-bit CPUs, while Windows 11 only supports 64-bit CPUs.

Windows 10 supports 32-bit CPUs, while Windows 11 only supports 64-bit CPUs. RAM: Windows 10 requires 1 gigabyte of RAM, Windows 11 requires 4 gigabytes.

Windows 10 requires 1 gigabyte of RAM, Windows 11 requires 4 gigabytes. Storage: Windows 10 32-bit and 64-bit only require 16 GB and 20 GB of storage, respectively. Windows 11 requires 64 GB.

Windows 10 32-bit and 64-bit only require 16 GB and 20 GB of storage, respectively. Windows 11 requires 64 GB. System Firmware and TPM: Unlike Windows 11, Windows 10 does not require UEFI, Secure Boot, or TPM by default. Those are required only if you use features such as BitLocker.

Unlike Windows 11, Windows 10 does not require UEFI, Secure Boot, or TPM by default. Those are required only if you use features such as BitLocker. Graphics Card: Windows 10 requires DirectX 9 with WDDM 1.0 support. Windows 11 ups that to DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0.

Windows 10 requires DirectX 9 with WDDM 1.0 support. Windows 11 ups that to DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0. Display: Windows 10 only requires an 800×600 display, while Windows 11 requires 1280×720 or higher.

Windows 10 only requires an 800×600 display, while Windows 11 requires 1280×720 or higher. Internet Connection: Windows 10 does not require an internet connection to set it up for first use, and it does not require a Microsoft account. Windows 11 Home requires an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up the system on first use.

How to Check if Your PC Can Run Windows 11

Microsoft has provided a free PC Health Check app to help you see if your Windows 10 PC is compatible with Windows 11. To use it, download the app and install it on your Windows 10 PC.

When you run it, locate the “Introducing Windows 11” section near the top of the window and click “Check Now.”

The PC Health Check app will run a quick check of your system. After a few moments, you’ll see the result. If the message says, “This PC can run Windows 11,” then you’re good to go.

A message that reads, “This PC can’t run Windows 11,” then your device doesn’t meet the system requirements for Windows 11. Microsoft mentions that you’ll still get Windows 10 updates going forward.

If your PC failed this test unexpectedly, make sure Secure Boot is enabled in your BIOS, then restart Windows and run the PC Health Check test again. If that didn’t work, consult the list of system requirements above. Good luck!

