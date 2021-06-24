Windows 11 was officially announced as the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system on June 24, 2021. Naturally, you most likely want to know if your Windows 10 computer will be able to run the new update. Microsoft has a handy tool to help you check.

Microsoft released a “PC Health Check” app that, among other things, can tell you if your PC meets the system requirements to run Windows 11. Those system requirements can be found on Microsoft’s website you’re interested.

To check if your Windows PC can run Windows 11, download the “PC Health Check” app (clicking the hyperlink will start the download immediately.

Next, open the downloaded file and accept the terms to install it.

Then check the “Open Windows PC Health Check” box and select “Finish.”

You’ll see a Windows 11 section at the top of the app. Select the blue “Check Now” button.

A window will open and say either “This PC Can Run Windows 11” or “This PC Can’t Run Windows 11”

Tapping “Learn More” will open a webpage with more information about the system requirements. That’s all there is to it!

If you’re getting the message that says your PC can’t run Windows 11, there’s a good chance it has to do with Secure Boot or Trusted Platform Module (TPM). These are security features that may cause the Health Check app to see your PC as being insecure, and therefore, not compatible with Windows 11.

