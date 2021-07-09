A smart crib can save a new parent from losing around two hours of sleep every night for the first year of their newborn’s life. How do smart cribs keep infants sleeping soundly, and are they worth the price?

Bassinet vs. Convertible Bassinet

When shopping for a bed for a newborn, you generally have two options: a bassinet, which is suitable for a child up to five months of age, or a convertible bassinet, which turns into a crib after your child has grown out of the bassinet.

A bassinet is smaller than a crib and its surface is higher than a crib, making bassinets easier for placing your baby down or picking them up. Convertible bassinets are larger and feature a height-adjustable mattress so that you can make the conversion when your child is ready. All of this rings true for the smarter versions of these beds, so what sets a smart crib apart?

Smart Features for Better Sleep

Smart bassinets are smart because they have the ability to rock your baby for you, play calming music for your baby, and connect to an app on your phone—typically giving you remote control and sleep-monitoring capabilities. Some smart bassinets offer additional features, such as voice assistant connectivity and wakeup detection.

When a baby initially awakens in the middle of the night, there’s usually a moment of silence before they start to cry and become aware of their surroundings. Smart bassinets with wakeup detection use their camera to sense this silent wakeup and begin rocking the baby back to sleep, allowing new parents to rest through the night undisturbed.

Smart bassinets also have built-in speakers to play music or white noise for your baby. Depending on the model, you’ll either be able to choose a sound to play, or it will begin playing music automatically for you.

What to Expect

You can expect to see smart bassinets pop up for anything between $350 and $1,500. Not all of them have the automatic functionality mentioned above. In fact, most smart bassinets on the lower side of the price scale are manually controlled on either the bassinet itself or on the provided smartphone app.

Lower on the price range, you’ll get features that are manually operated, cheaper (but not necessarily cheap) materials, and a generally smaller product that only serves as a smart bassinet. On the higher end of the spectrum, you can expect automatic rocking, automatic music playing, high-quality materials, and some that turn into a smart crib for when your baby outgrows their bassinet.

No matter the price, pretty much every smart bassinet will come with an app to download. The app is used to control the smart bassinet’s features, and most provide a nightly graph of your child’s sleeping pattern. If the bassinet is equipped with a monitor, you can also see your baby sleeping soundly right from the app.

Which Smart Bassinet Is Best?

Every parent has different needs, and every baby needs to be comforted in a way that specifically suits their needs. If you need a smart bassinet that can detect when your baby wakes and automatically rocks them back to sleep without any work on your part, our choice is the Cradlewise Smart Crib.

The Cradlewise Smart Crib is a smart bassinet that converts to a smart crib, giving your newborn a bed for the first two years of their life. This is one of many reasons why the Cradlewise is a bit more expensive than others on the market, as the others usually only last for up to five months.

Other than the longer span of usage, the Cradlewise also equips a night vision monitor to check on your baby remotely and has completely automatic features initiated by wakeup detection and patented “noiseless bouncing” modeled after a parent gently bouncing a baby back to sleep.

The Cradlewise app gives you your baby’s sleep analytics and a live feed from the monitor as well as controls for all of the smart crib’s features. The app notifies you when your baby wakes up so that you can check whether they need to be tended to.

In terms of audio, Cradlewise includes white noise tracks, brown noise tracks, and classical music. Using what they call “Smart Playlists,” this smart crib tracks which songs your baby likes the most and then plays those AI-picked songs when it’s time for your baby to sleep.

Our less expensive choice for a smart bassinet is the Trubliss Evi Smart Bassinet. At a fraction of the cost, the Evi doesn’t have as many smart features as the Cradlewise Smart Crib, but it generally produces the same solution—offering your baby better sleep than the traditional bassinet.

The Trubliss Evi isn’t a convertible bassinet, so it’s suitable for children up to five months old, or until they can push up on their hands or knees, whichever comes first. The other downside is that all of the features (rocking, music, and lights) are manually operated. However, not every parent is in need of an automatic bassinet. In some cases, setting the rocking and music manually for the first few hours of sleep is sufficient.

The Evi does have a few tricks up its sleeve that the Cradlewise lacks, one of these being the ring of lights. These lights can be used as an ambient nightlight, or you can set them as running ambient sensory lights if your baby prefers that.

You can connect your phone to the Evi via Bluetooth on the Smart Life app, where you can control the functions of the bassinet, adjust the speed of the rocking motion, and control the nightlight. In addition to the Smart Life app, you can also control the Evi with an Amazon Alexa or Google Home voice assistant.

Overall, the Evi produces the same effect as the Cradlewise, but you trade the longevity and automatic features for a lower price point.

Are They Worth It?

When it comes to a sleeping solution like this, every child will take to it differently, and every parent will have a unique situation. Luckily, either of the products that we recommend can be returned within a certain span of time (depending on where you purchase them) if your baby doesn’t sleep well inside.

With that being said, the Cradlewise has better value if you’re looking for a sleeping situation up until your child is two years old. This smart crib is also generally smarter than the Evi, with wakeup detection being a real game-changer. It’s simply a better solution for both parties sleeping soundly through the night.

At a more reasonable price, the Trubliss Evi Smart Bassinet is also a great option. It won’t last as long, but it still has the potential to win back hours of sleep for you and your baby.

Whether smart bassinets are a good investment or not depends entirely on your lifestyle and how comfortable your baby is sleeping in them. Trying one out might be the best way to see whether they’re worth adding to your nursery.