If you’d like to keep track of your body weight over time, Apple’s Health app on the iPhone makes it easy. Here’s how to enter your weight and view your records.

How to Locate Weight Data in the Health App

It’s easy to keep track of your weight in the Health app, but by default, the category might be a little hard to find. To find it, first, open the Health app on your iPhone. If you can’t find the app, swipe downward with one finger near the middle of your screen to bring up a search bar. Type “health,” and then tap the Health app icon.

When the Health app opens, tap the “Browse” tab at the bottom of the screen.

On the “Browse” page, locate the “Health Categories” section and tap “Body Measurements.”

In “Body Measurements,” tap “Weight.”

After that, you’ll see the “Weight” summary page. Don’t be alarmed if there’s no data—it doesn’t mean that you’re weightless (There goes that free trip to the Moon.). We’re going to add a weight data point next.

How to Add a Weight Measurement to the Health App

To add a weight measurement to the Health app, open the app and navigate to the Weight summary page. On the Weight page, tap “Add Data” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

When the “Weight” card appears, you can enter your current weight in the “lbs” or “kg” field (depending on your region). You can also change the Date or Time for the data point using the fields above. When you’re done, tap “Add.”

Your weight will be logged into the Health app. Repeat this over time as needed, and you’ll start to build up data that you can use later to help keep track of weight gain or weight loss.

You’ll notice that on the Weight summary screen, it’s easy to spot trends over time thanks to the chart at the top of the page. If you want to view trends over a different period of time, tap “D” (for “day”), “W” (for change over the course of the week), “M” (for change over the current month), or “Y” (for “year”).

When you’re done adding weight data, just leave the Health app, and the data that you added will be saved automatically. You’ll see it again the next time you visit the “Weight” section in the app.

How to Delete a Weight Measurement in the Health App

If you make a mistake or simply want to delete a weight entry in the Health app, first, navigate to the weight summary screen. Then, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Show All Data.”

Next, you’ll see a list titled “All Recorded Data” that shows all of your weight data points over time. Tap “Edit” in the upper-right corner of the screen, and then click the red minus (“-“) button beside the weight entry that you want to remove.

Finally, tap the “Delete” button that appears to remove the entry. That particular weight data point will disappear instantly. Repeat as necessary.

How to Add “Weight” to the Summary Screen in the Health App

If you’re tired of digging through menus to locate the Weight page every time you run the Health app, you can add it to your Favorites list on your Summary page. That way, it will be front-and-center every time you run the app.

To do so, first, navigate to the Weight page. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap “Add to Favorites” in the “Options” category. When it’s added, the star beside it will turn solid blue.

After that, click “Summary” at the bottom of the screen, and you’ll see “Weight” on your Summary page.

From now on, if you want to add a weight data point quickly, just launch the Health app, tap “Weight” on your summary page, and follow the steps above. Good luck, we’re rooting for you!

How to Add Weight Automatically with a Smart Scale

If you don’t want to type in your weight every time you take a measurement, you can get a HealthKit-enabled smart scale that will do the work for you.

For example, the Withings Body+ smart scale will sync with an iPhone (or Android phone). It takes other measurements as well, like body fat percentage and muscle mass, and it can automatically add these details to your Apple Health app.