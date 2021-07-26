iPhone With Face ID-Locked Incognito tab

The Incognito mode in Google Chrome is quite helpful for private browsing. But what if you leave your iPhone unlocked? Chrome for iPhone’s new feature locks the Incognito tabs with Face ID so that others can’t check what sites you visit.

Using Face ID to unlock the Incognito tabs feature arrives as part of an experimental flag baked into Google Chrome 91 for iPhone. It applies an additional layer of security for the Incognito tabs, which requires unlocking them using Face ID, and also prevents anyone from snooping into your iPhone.

Warning: At the time of writing in June 2021, this feature is available as an experimental flag in Chrome 91. Google might eventually roll it out as a stable feature, or it might vanish from Chrome, as is always the case with flags. It also has the potential to break Chrome.

RELATED: How to Enable Google Chrome Flags to Test Beta Features

While flags are available for Chrome on almost every platform, this feature is available only for iPhones with Face ID support (iPhone X and higher).

First, open the Google Chrome app on your iPhone. Then, type chrome://flags in the address bar and hit Enter.

Open Chrome on iPhone, type chrome://flags in the address bar, and hit Enter

Type “Device Authentication for Incognito” in the search bar at the top. It will be listed under Experiments, which means that it’s still in the works.

Type "Device Authentication for Incognito" in the search bar at the top.

Advertisement

Open the drop-down menu under the “Device Authentication for Incognito” flag and choose “Enabled.”

Select the drop-down under the "Device Authentication for Incognito" flag and choose "Enabled."

After enabling the flag, you need to close and restart the Chrome browser to apply the changes that you made.

After enabling the flag, you need to close and restart the Chrome browser to apply the changes you made for the flag.

When Chrome opens, select the three-dot menu icon in the bottom-right corner and choose “Settings.”

Select the “Privacy” section.

Select the "Privacy" section.

Toggle on the “Lock Incognito Tabs When You Close Chrome” option.

Toggle on the "Lock Incognito Tabs When You Close Chrome" option.

After enabling that feature, the next time that you open Chrome to view the Incognito tabs, it will ask you to unlock them with Face ID.

Chrome will ask you to use Face ID to unlock Incognito tabs whenever you want to use them.

Advertisement

To disable Locking Incognito tabs with Face ID, toggle off the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” option by visiting “Privacy” in the “Settings” section of Chrome.

Toggle off the "Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome" option

That’s it. Apart from securing your Incognito tabs, you can use other flags for a better browsing experience.

RELATED: The Best Chrome Flags to Enable for Better Browsing

READ NEXT
Samir Makwana
Samir Makwana is a freelance technology writer who aims to help people make the most of their technology. For over 15 years, he has written about consumer technology while working with MakeUseOf, GuidingTech, The Inquisitr, GSMArena, BGR, and others. After writing thousands of news articles and hundreds of reviews, he now enjoys writing tutorials, how-tos, guides, and explainers.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.