The Incognito mode in Google Chrome is quite helpful for private browsing. But what if you leave your iPhone unlocked? Chrome for iPhone’s new feature locks the Incognito tabs with Face ID so that others can’t check what sites you visit.

Using Face ID to unlock the Incognito tabs feature arrives as part of an experimental flag baked into Google Chrome 91 for iPhone. It applies an additional layer of security for the Incognito tabs, which requires unlocking them using Face ID, and also prevents anyone from snooping into your iPhone.

Warning: At the time of writing in June 2021, this feature is available as an experimental flag in Chrome 91. Google might eventually roll it out as a stable feature, or it might vanish from Chrome, as is always the case with flags. It also has the potential to break Chrome.

While flags are available for Chrome on almost every platform, this feature is available only for iPhones with Face ID support (iPhone X and higher).

First, open the Google Chrome app on your iPhone. Then, type chrome://flags in the address bar and hit Enter.

Type “Device Authentication for Incognito” in the search bar at the top. It will be listed under Experiments, which means that it’s still in the works.

Open the drop-down menu under the “Device Authentication for Incognito” flag and choose “Enabled.”

After enabling the flag, you need to close and restart the Chrome browser to apply the changes that you made.

When Chrome opens, select the three-dot menu icon in the bottom-right corner and choose “Settings.”

Select the “Privacy” section.

Toggle on the “Lock Incognito Tabs When You Close Chrome” option.

After enabling that feature, the next time that you open Chrome to view the Incognito tabs, it will ask you to unlock them with Face ID.

To disable Locking Incognito tabs with Face ID, toggle off the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” option by visiting “Privacy” in the “Settings” section of Chrome.

That’s it. Apart from securing your Incognito tabs, you can use other flags for a better browsing experience.

