The days of reading websites with RSS feeds are slowly fading away, but Google Chrome on Android has a similar feature. You can “Follow” websites to put them on your New Tab Page. We’ll show you how it works.

Chrome 92 for Android introduced the “Web Feed” feature, which allows you to essentially subscribe to websites to see new articles on the New Tab Page—a.k.a. Chrome’s homepage. At the time of writing, the feature is in beta and requires a Chrome flag.

Warning: Features put behind Chrome flags are there for a reason. They may be unstable, might negatively impact your browser’s performance, and can vanish without notice. Enable flags at your own risk.

How to Enable Chrome’s Web Feed on Android

First, open the Google Chrome app on your Android phone or tablet and type chrome://flags in the address bar.

Next, type “Web Feed” in the search box at the top of the page. This will surface a flag with the same name.

Select the corresponding drop-down menu for Web Feed and select “Enabled” from the pop-up menu.

Chrome will ask you to restart the browser to apply the changes. Click the blue “Relaunch” button and wait for the Chrome app to open back up.

How to Use Chrome’s Web Feed on Android

Now that we have the flag enabled, we can try out the feature. First, visit a website that you like to read often. Next, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

At the very bottom of the menu, you’ll see the name of the website and a “Follow” button. Simply tap the button.

Note: At the time of writing, this feature is still rolling out. You may not see it even after enabling the flag.

A message will appear at the bottom of the screen that says “Followed [website name” along with a shortcut to the feed.

To get to the feed without the shortcut, tap the home icon in the top bar.

Underneath your frequently visiting websites, there are now two tabs: “For You” and “Following.” Go to the “Following” tab to see new articles from the sites you follow.

To adjust what shows up in the Following tab, tap the gear icon and select “Manage.”

From here, go to “Following” and then uncheck any websites you don’t want to see anymore.

The other option from the menu is “Turn Off,” which will simply disable the Following feed.

That’s it! You’ve now got a simplified version of an RSS reader inside of the Chrome browser. This feature is still in the early stages, so expect it to get better over time.

