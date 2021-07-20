Amazon Alexa is the ultimate concierge, allowing you to do everything from paying for gas to translating conversations in real-time. Now, you can enjoy hands-free, on-demand ordering of groceries from Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods by using any Alexa-powered device and a simple wake phrase.

What Do I Need to Use Alexa’s Grocery Ordering Feature?

Alexa’s Grocery Ordering feature requires an Amazon Prime membership and an active current payment method. Orders placed through the Prime Now app can be delivered or picked up in as little as 30 minutes at participating locations. All you need to do is select the “Pick up” option upon checkout, and a Prime Now shopper will load groceries into your vehicle once you pull up to a reserved pickup spot.

How to Order Your Next Groceries Using Alexa

To order groceries using Alexa for the first time, download the Amazon Alexa app from Apple’s App Store for iPhone or from the Google Play Store for Android.

From there, recite a wake phrase, which includes “Alexa” plus the items and retailer that you wish to purchase from. For example, if you would like to buy milk and cookies, say “Alexa, add milk to my Amazon Fresh cart” or “Alexa, add chocolate chip cookies to my Prime Now cart.”

After each entry, Alexa will recite “What else?” until you finish placing all items in your cart.

Note that Alexa’s Grocery Ordering Feature can’t make a definitive product selection using a broad term. For example, saying “Alexa, please add chicken to my cart” won’t automatically add a specific brand, size, and type of chicken to your shopping cart.

Instead, you’re prompted to make a selection for “chicken” from the Whole Foods Cart page. Other generic terms might prompt Alexa to select items based on past purchases or to choose from best-selling products.

Upon clicking or tapping on “Choose Item,” Whole Foods will pull up all results for “chicken.” From there, you’ll have the option to view the product description and add it to your shopping cart. You also have the option to pick a quantity (Prices are updated in real-time.), switch an item, or delete the entry.

Additionally, Alexa will occasionally add an unintended product to your shopping cart, especially when specifying a quantity. For example, saying “Alexa, add a 12-pack of soda to my Amazon Fresh cart” returns an 8-pack of 12-ounce sodas.

Luckily, Alexa offers you the option to “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” a selection with a prompt to help Alexa improve by letting her know if she heard the wrong item, returned a different item, or something else.

Completing Your Order

Once all items have been added to your shopping cart, visit Amazon.com, navigate to “My Cart,” and proceed to the checkout page.

Alternatively, you have the option of viewing your items and subtotal on the retailer’s Cart page before checking out.

How to View Your Alexa Grocery Purchases

To view your grocery purchases, visit Your Orders in your Amazon account. You can also view your grocery purchases using the Amazon Echo or Prime Now apps.

Little Hiccups Here and There

Alexa’s Grocery Ordering feature is best reserved for people who know exactly which product they’re looking for. Asking Alexa to purchase a 6-pack of soda or a carton of eggs can yield unwieldy results that require you to make selections on the Checkout page, which sort of defeats the purpose. If you’re willing to be patient with your grocery shopping, then Alexa’s Grocery Ordering feature fits the bill.

As you’re using your Alexa, you might not realize that you can easily create shopping lists to shop with or send to someone else.

