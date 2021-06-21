On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Microsoft will host an event to talk about “the next generation of Windows.” Microsoft is widely expected to announce Windows 11—after all, Windows 11 just leaked. Here’s how to watch and what we expect to see.

When Will the Windows 11 Event Take Place?

Microsoft will live stream the event starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time on June 24, 2021. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will both be presenting at the event. If you can’t tune in at the time of the live stream, you can head to Microsoft’s website and watch it later on your own schedule.

How to Watch the Windows 11 Event Live

You can watch the Windows 11 event with just a web browser. Just head to the official Microsoft Windows Event page to tune in when the time comes.

Microsoft’s event streams work in any modern browser, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, and Mozilla Firefox. You can stream them on a Windows 10 PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPad, Android tablet, Linux PC, or whatever other device you’re using.

Want to watch on a streaming device, game console, or smart TV? You might be able to find the live stream on Microsoft’s YouTube channel, too, when the time comes.

If you miss the live stream, you should be able to tune in later by revisiting the page or by finding it on Microsoft’s YouTube channel.

What to Expect

At the Build 2021 conference keynote on May 25, 2021, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he had been using “the next generation of Windows” for several months and that we’d hear about it at this event.

Since then, Microsoft has been teasing Windows 11. But it’s not just a tease: An early leaked build of Windows 11 has already appeared.

So that’s what we’re expecting: the official announcement of Windows 11. If you’re curious about how Windows 11’s user interface will look, you can already take a look. There’s a new Start menu, new icons (the “Sun Valley” interface update), and a widgets button on the taskbar. Also, you have to sign in with a Microsoft account unless you upgrade to Windows 11 Professional.

However, the leak is an early build. At the announcement, we expect to hear more about future plans for Windows 11. Here’s what we expect to hear about:

Release Plans : When will Microsoft release Windows 11? If we had to guess, we’d say before the end of 2021. In some ways, this looks more like a big update to Windows 10. However, we don’t know what the release cycle will be.

: When will Microsoft release Windows 11? If we had to guess, we’d say before the end of 2021. In some ways, this looks more like a big update to Windows 10. However, we don’t know what the release cycle will be. Upgrade Cost : If we had to guess, we’d say that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade from Windows 10. Our colleagues at Review Geek even managed to install the leaked build with a Windows 7 key. However, we don’t know for sure.

: If we had to guess, we’d say that Windows 11 will be a free upgrade from Windows 10. Our colleagues at Review Geek even managed to install the leaked build with a Windows 7 key. However, we don’t know for sure. The Future of the Store : Microsoft has talked about a revamped Microsoft Store with more of a focus on desktop applications. There are even rumors going around that the Microsoft Store will allow other store applications like Steam as well as competing browsers like Google Chrome.

: Microsoft has talked about a revamped Microsoft Store with more of a focus on desktop applications. There are even rumors going around that the Microsoft Store will allow other store applications like Steam as well as competing browsers like Google Chrome. Settings and the Control Panel : Windows 11’s leaked build contains the Settings app almost unchanged from Windows 10, and the Control Panel is still around. Does Microsoft finally have plans to unify Windows settings?

: Windows 11’s leaked build contains the Settings app almost unchanged from Windows 10, and the Control Panel is still around. Does Microsoft finally have plans to unify Windows settings? Everything Else: We originally wondered whether Windows 11 leaked to build hype—but honestly, the leaked build is kind of underwhelming. Microsoft probably wants to share more details about its plans for Windows 11 and the future of the Windows operating system.

We know a lot about the current leaked version of Windows 11, but we don’t know what changes Microsoft plans to make before its release or what the company’s larger plans are. We’ll hear a lot more about that at the event.