Google doesn’t list its Weather app on the Play Store, but you can still add it to your home screen by using the official Google app on your Android phone. Here’s how to do it.

Add Google’s Weather App to Your Android Phone

Google’s Weather app is hidden inside the Google app on your Android phone. With a few taps in the Google app, you can place it on one of your home screens. To start, launch the Google app on your Android phone. If you don’t have this app, download and install it first.

Next, launch the Google app. On the app’s main screen, tap the search box at the top.

In the search box, type “weather” and select it from the search results.

You’ll see the current weather information. In the top-right corner of this weather card, tap the three-dot menu.

Advertisement



In the menu that opens after you tap the three dots, select “Add to Home Screen.”

A pop-up with the title “Add to Home Screen” will open. Tap and drag the little sun icon in the pop-up to your home screen where you want the Weather app. Alternatively, tap “Add Automatically” to automatically add the Weather app to the last home screen on your Android phone.

Access the home screen (by swiping left or right on the screen) where you added the app. You’ll see the Weather app on that screen. Tap the app to open it and view your current weather information.

To remove the app from your home screen, tap and hold the app icon and select “Remove” from the menu.

The Weather app has been removed from your screen, but it still exists within the Google app on your phone. You can add it back at any time.

If you love knowing the current weather, check out some other weather apps that you can use on your Android phone.

RELATED: The Best Weather Apps for Android