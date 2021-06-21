Prices on Amazon change constantly. Knowing the price history can give you an edge in finding good deals on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major sales. So how do you track those prices?

View Amazon Price Changes with Camelcamelcamel

A great tool for finding Amazon price histories is the website camelcamelcamel. The helpful site lets you track the sales and price drops of any product over the course of its existence on Amazon. All you have to do is copy and paste the listing’s URL into camelcamelcamel’s search bar and hit Enter.

When you bring up a price history page, you’ll see a chart tracking the price across time. Use the chart settings to adjust the duration shown, add and compare third-party prices, or remove the most extreme price changes.

As you can see in the chart above, whenever Amazon is out of stock of this Nintendo Switch (where the line becomes dotted), third-party sellers often appear with prices far above Amazon’s price, even when the units are used.

Tip: Camelcamelcamel does not and cannot factor the cost of shipping and handling into the prices shown. The website will, however, let you know if the product qualifies for Prime shipping.

To help you shop, camelcamelcamel designates “Good Deal” and “Best Price” conditions for each listing based on its price history. If the price currently meets one of those conditions, you’ll see it noted at the top of the price history page. If you’re on the hunt for a great deal, you can click “Popular Products” and “Top Price Drops” to see lists of products that currently meet those conditions.

If you’re hungry for more data, you can scroll below the price graph to see tables with the highest, lowest, and most average prices. These data points can help you judge for yourself what constitutes a good price.

Of course, you probably don’t want to keep checking the site over and over again for price drops. Fortunately, camelcamelcamel can monitor that for you and let you know when a sale or price drop happens.

Above the price chart for any item, there’s a simple form where you can set up price alerts. You can then get notifications when the price drops below your specified price. The feature is especially helpful if you’re thinking of buying a product but suspect that the price might drop in the future.

Using the Camelizer Browser Extension

Many of Camelcamelcamel’s capabilities are available in a browser add-on called the Camelizer. You can get it on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Safari, and Opera.

Any time you’re viewing a product on Amazon, you can click the Camelizer button in your browser to instantly see the price history. You can also sign up for price drop alerts directly in the extension window.

Using the extension saves you time because you no longer have to shift back and forth between two websites. Equipped with the power of camels, you’re now on your way to becoming a more savvy Amazon shopper!