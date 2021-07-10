Consider signing out of YouTube if you don’t want to save your watch history or if you’re using a shared device. Here’s how to sign out of YouTube on Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, and Android.

Sign Out of YouTube on the Web

If you’re on YouTube’s website, you can sign out by clicking an option on the site. The procedure remains the same no matter what web browser you’re using.

Before you do this, know that signing out of YouTube will sign you out of all other Google services in your web browser. This includes Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and more.

With that in mind, start the sign-out process by launching YouTube in a web browser on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. On the YouTube site, in the top-right corner, click your profile icon.

In the menu that opens after clicking the profile icon, select the “Sign Out” option.

Without any prompts, YouTube will sign you out of your account.

In the top-right corner of the YouTube site, you’ll now see “Sign In” instead of your profile icon. This indicates that you’re no longer logged in to your account.

Sign Out of YouTube on Android

On Android phones, you can’t sign out of YouTube individually. The only way to remove your account from the YouTube app is to remove your Google account from your phone. This will sign you out of all the Google apps that you use on your phone.

Instead of doing that, we recommend that you use YouTube’s incognito mode to watch videos without saving your watch history.

If you must sign out of YouTube, which means removing the Google account from your phone, then start by opening the YouTube app on your Android phone. In the YouTube app, in the top-right corner, tap your profile icon.

On the “Account” page that opens, tap your account name at the top.

In the “Accounts” pop-up, select “Manage Accounts.”

You’ll now see the accounts linked to your phone. Here, tap your Google (YouTube) account.

Tap “Remove Account” to remove the selected Google account from your phone.

And you’re now signed out of YouTube on your Android phone!

Sign Out of YouTube on iPhone/iPad

On iPhone and iPad, you can sign out of your account in the YouTube app without having to remove your Google account from the device. To do that, open the YouTube app on your iPhone or iPad.

In the top-right corner of the app, tap your profile icon.

On the “Account” page that opens, tap your account name at the top.

On the “Accounts” page, tap “Use YouTube Signed Out.”

YouTube will immediately sign you out. You can now use the app without saving any search or watch history in your account.

And in case you’ve already watched content that you didn’t want to save in your YouTube account, consider clearing your YouTube history.

