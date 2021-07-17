Leaving a Google Review is a great way to let others know about your experience, but if you later feel that your review was too harsh, unfair, or inaccurate, you can always delete it. Here’s how.

How to Delete a Google Review on Your Computer

To delete a review using your Mac, Windows, or Linux PC, open any web browser and visit the Google Maps website. Sign in to the Google account that you left the review with.

Next, click the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the window.

The Google Maps menu will appear. Near the center of the menu, click “Your Contributions.”

In the next window, click the “Reviews” tab.

A list of your reviews will appear. Click the “Review Actions” icon (three dots in a vertical line) in the top-right corner of the review card.

Click “Delete Review” in the small menu that appears.

A warning message will appear stating that deleted reviews can’t be recovered. After this, there’s no turning back. If you’re sure that you want to delete the review, click “Delete.”

Your Google Review is now deleted.

How to Delete a Google Review on Your Mobile Device

If you want to delete a Google Review using your mobile device, you’ll need to have the Google Maps app for iPhone, iPad, or Android installed.

Open the Google Maps app and tap “Contribute” at the bottom of the screen.

On the next screen, you’ll see some stats about your contributions. In the card that shows the number of views that your reviews have received, tap “See Your Reviews.”

A list of your reviews will appear. Locate the review that you want to remove and tap the “More” icon (three dots in a horizontal line).

A small pane will appear at the bottom of the screen. Tap “Delete Review.”

A pop-up message will appear. Confirm that you want to delete the review by tapping “OK.”

The review is now deleted from Google Maps.

No matter which device you delete your review with, once it’s deleted, it’s gone for good. If you’d like to keep a local copy of the review but delete it from Google Maps, you can download your Google Maps data—but keep in mind that you’ll need to do this before you delete the review.

