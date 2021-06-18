Smartphones might be able to make calls, but most people are using them to send messages. With Android’s “Conversation Widget,” it’s easier than ever to keep up with all your chats. Here’s how to put them front and center, right on your handset’s home screen.

What Is the Conversation Widget on Android?

The Conversation Widget was introduced in Android 12. It seems simple on the surface, but it’s actually pretty smart. The widget takes advantage of the “Conversations” feature that was added in Android 11.

Android identifies notifications from certain apps as “Conversations” and puts them in a dedicated section at the top of the notification shade. These can be notifications from SMS apps, Slack, Telegram, or any other app on your phone that supports it.

The Conversation Widget makes these conversations easy to access from the home screen. You’re not just limited to using the widgets provided by the messaging apps that you use. And since it’s the same widget for all conversations, you get a nice, uniform look.

How to Use the Conversation Widget

At the time of writing, the Conversation Widget is only available in Android 12 (and newer). First, tap and hold a blank space on the home screen.

Select “Widgets” from the pop-up menu.

Scroll down to “Conversations” in the widget list and expand it.

Tap and hold the widget and you’ll be able to drop it anywhere on the home screen.

After you release the widget, you’ll be able to choose which conversation you want to use. You’ll see a list of your recent conversations. Choose one.

The widget will now appear on your home screen. From here, you can adjust the size of the widget, which will determine how much information it shows. Tap and hold the widget.

Handles will appear, and you can drag them to adjust the size.

The bigger the widget is, the more conversation you’ll see. Also, the larger sizes can show fun backgrounds to match the messages. Here are a few of the possible sizes that you can use.

Lastly, the pencil icon that appears when you tap and hold the widget allows you to choose a different conversation.

If you ever want to remove a widget, tap and hold to select it and drag it to the “Remove” button at the top of the screen.

That’s all there is to it! You can put a widget on your home screen for all the important conversations that you have. It’s easy to see the messages and quickly jump into whichever app they’re happening in.

