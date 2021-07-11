Including related files and calendar events in Google Docs is easier than ever. With Smart Chips, you can quickly embed a file from Google Drive, Sheets, or Slides, or a Google Calendar event.

The Smart Chips feature first rolled out for contacts. This gives Google Docs users the ability to mention a contact in the document to embed their contact card. Luckily, the feature expanded to include files and events, with associated options for each. Let’s have a look!

Embed a File or Calendar Event in Google Docs

Attaching a file or Google Calendar event in Google Docs takes nothing more than a “mention.” Type the @ (at) symbol and you’ll immediately see a drop-down list of suggestions and options.

Starting at the top of the list, you’ll see people, files, and events.

If you start typing after the @ symbol, you can narrow down the file or event that you want. When you see what you need, simply click to embed the item in your document.

Advertisement



Once the item is in your document, you, your readers, or any others you share it with can simply move their cursors over that item to display the Smart Chip. From there, you can take several actions depending on the type of item.

Actions for Files and Events in Smart Chips

What you can do with the Smart Chip can make viewing files and sharing events easier than ever before.

Smart Chips for Files

Put your cursor over an embedded file to display the Smart Chip. This shows you the owner of the file and if any recent changes have been made to it.

At the top, you can click to copy a link to the file. This then places the link on your clipboard.

In the center, you can click to open a preview of the file. This opens a small window to the right with the preview.

If you’re sharing the current document but not the file that you’re embedding, you’ll have the option to Share that file so that your collaborators can view it.

If you fail to share the embedded file, those viewing the document can Request Access using the Smart Chip.

Smart Chips for Events

The actions in Smart Chips for Google Calendar events aren’t as plentiful as those for files, but they’re still useful.

Advertisement



First, you’ll see the name of the event, along with the date and time. Click the name of the event to open it in Google Calendar.

You can also click to copy a link to the event and place the link on your clipboard.

Hopefully, Google will bring more actions to the event Smart Chips down the road, such as the ability to add someone else’s event to your own calendar or invite others.

For other helpful ways to include items in your Google Docs document, check out how you can embed a Google Drawing.