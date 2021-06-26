If you’ve matched with someone on Tinder but you don’t want to carry on the connection any further, you can unmatch them. This removes that person from your profile.

Why Unmatch Someone on Tinder

The most common reason to unmatch someone is that you don’t want to take your conversation any further with that person. It’s also possible that a matched profile has turned out to be a suspicious user. Unmatching them removes them from your profile, preventing any further messages.

Also, you might have mistakenly matched with someone (Maybe you swiped right on a profile without checking it out first.). In this case, unmatching the profile will undo your action.

Unmatch Someone on Tinder

Start by launching the Tinder app on your iPhone or Android phone. On the bar at the bottom, tap the messages icon (which is the third icon in the row).

On the messages screen that opens, select the user that you want to unmatch.

Your chat with that user will open. On this screen, in the top-right corner, tap the shield icon.

You will now see the “Safety Toolkit” menu. Select “Unmatch Only” from this menu.

Tip: If you want to unmatch and report someone (because you think they’re a suspicious user), tap the “Report & Unmatch” option instead.

Tap “Yes, Unmatch” in the prompt that appears.

And you’re all set. Your selected user is now unmatched and you can’t contact each other anymore.

While you’re at it, you might want to block that person on your social media profiles as well, including Facebook and Instagram. It’s equally easy to block people on these social sites.

