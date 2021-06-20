Person reading Kindle while drinking coffee.
Erlo Brown

Over the past 14 years, Amazon has released a lot of very-slightly-different Kindles. If you’re stuck wondering whether you’ve got a Paperwhite 2, a Paperwhite 3, an original Kindle, or anything else, we’ll show you how to tell them apart.

Table of Contents

How to Find Your Device Serial Number

The easiest way to find out which Kindle you have is by using its serial number. Each model has its own unique set of prefixes. (The prefix is the set of letters at the beginning of the serial number.) There are two ways to check it.

Find Your Kindle Serial Number in the Device Menu

To check the serial number on the device itself, go to your Kindle’s home page and tap the three little dots in the top right to open the menu.

kindle home screen menu highlighted

Tap “Settings” in the menu.

kindle menu settings highlighted

Tap “Device Options” on the Settings screen.

kindle options device options highlighted

Tap “Device Info.”

device info highlighted

Under “Serial Number,” you’ll see the serial number of the Kindle. You’re looking for the first block of characters. You can see “G000PP” in this example, which corresponds to a Kindle Paperwhite 4 (You’ll be able to compare your prefix in the table below.).

kindle serial number

Note: If you have an older Kindle (or are using an old version of the Kindle software), the menus might look a little different. You’re still looking for “Device Info.”

Find Your Kindle Serial Number Through Amazon

If your Kindle won’t turn on—or you can’t find the option in the menu—you can check the serial number on the Amazon website.

Log in to your Amazon account through a web browser and go to the Manage Devices page. (You can also use the Amazon menu system to get there: Go to Account & Lists > Content & Devices, and then click “Devices.”)

kindle manage devices page

Select “Kindle,” and then click the Kindle that you want to find the serial number of.

In “Device Summary,” you’ll see it next to “Serial Number.”

kindle serial number
Note: While the “Type” is listed as Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation), we still need the serial number prefix in order to tell which specific model it is.

How to Tell Which Kindle You Have

Once you have your serial number, you can compare its prefix to the options below. This will tell you exactly which device you have. Here’s a table summarizing everything. Below the table, we’ll go over each model in more detail.

Model Name

Serial Number Prefix(es)

Kindle Oasis 3 (10th Generation)

G000WL, G000WM, G000WP, G000WN, G000WQ, G0011L

Kindle Basic 3 Kids Edition (10th Generation)

G090VB

Kindle Basic 3 (10th Generation)

G090WF, G090WH, G0910L

Kindle Paperwhite 4 (10th Generation)

G000PP, G8S0PP, G00102, G0016T, G8S16T, G0016U, G0016V, G8S16V, G000T6, G8S0T6, G0016Q, G00103, G0016R, G0016S, G000T1, G000T2, G000T3

Kindle Oasis 2 (9th Generation)

G000P8, G000SA, G000P1, G000S1, G000S2

Kindle Basic 2 (8th Generation)

G000KA, G000K9

Kindle Oasis (8th Generation)

G0B0GC, G0B0GD, G0B0GR, G0B0GU, G0B0GT

Kindle Paperwhite 3 (7th Generation)

G090G1, G090KB, G090LK, G090G2, G090G4, G090G5, G090G6, G090G7, G090KC, G090KE, G090KF, G090LL

Kindle Voyage (7th Generation)

B013, 9013, B054, 9054, B053, 9053, B02A, B052, 9052

Kindle Basic (7th Generation)

B0C6, 90C6, B0DD, 90DD

Kindle Paperwhite 2 (6th Generation)

B0D4, 90D4, B05A, 905A, B017, 9017, B0D5, 90D5B0D6, 90D6, B0D7, 90D7, B0D8, 90D8, B0F2, 90F2, B060, 9060, B062, 9062, B05F, 905F, B061, 9061

Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation)

B024, B01B, B020, B01C, B01D, B01F

Kindle 5 (5th Generation)

B012

Kindle 4 (4th Generation)

B00E, B023, 9023

Kindle Touch (4th Generation)

B011, B00F, B010

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

B008, B006, B00A

Kindle DX (2nd Generation)

B004, B005, B009

Kindle 2 (2nd Generation)

B002, B003

Kindle (1st Generation)

B001, B101

Kindle Model Details

Here’s a general overview of all the Kindle models released since 2007, including serial prefixes and how they correspond with various features of each model.

Kindle Oasis 3 (10th Generation)

(G000WL, G000WM, G000WP, G000WN, G000WQ, G0011L)

kindle oasis 3
Amazon

The Kindle Oasis 3 (2019) is waterproof and has a touch screen, adjustable warm light, and physical page turn buttons. There are three models: an 8GB version with Wi-Fi (G000WL), a 32GB version with Wi-Fi (G000WM), and a 32GB version with Wi-Fi and Cellular (G000WP, G000WN, G000WQ, G0011L).

Kindle Basic 3 Kids Edition (10th Generation)

(G090VB)

kindle basics kids
Amazon

The Kindle Basic 3 Kids Edition (2019) has a touch screen, adjustable light, and a kid-friendly cover. There are 4GB and 8GB versions.

Kindle Basic 3 (10th Generation)

(G090WF, G090WH, G0910L)

kindle basic 3
Amazon

The Kindle Basic 3 (2019) has a touch screen, adjustable light, and either 4GB or 8GB of storage. It was available in white (G090WF, G090WH) and black (G0910L).

Kindle Paperwhite 4 (10th Generation)

(G000PP, G8S0PP, G00102, G0016T, G8S16T, G0016U, G0016V, G8S16V, G000T6, G8S0T6, G0016Q, G00103, G0016R, G0016S, G000T1, G000T2, G000T3)

kindle paperwhite 3
Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite 4 (2018) is waterproof and has a touch screen and adjustable light. There are three models: an 8GB version with Wi-Fi (G000PP, G8S0PP, G00102, G0016T, G8S16T, G0016U, G0016V, G8S16V), a 32GB version with Wi-Fi (G000T6, G8S0T6, G0016Q, G00103, G0016R, G0016S), and a 32GB version with Wi-Fi and Cellular (G000T1, G000T2, G000T3). It was available in black, sage, plum, and twilight blue.

Kindle Oasis 2 (9th Generation)

(G000P8, G000SA, G000P1, G000S1, G000S2)

kindle oasis 2
Amazon

The Kindle Oasis 2 (2017) is waterproof and has a touch screen, adjustable light, and physical page turn buttons. There are three models: an 8GB version with Wi-Fi (G000P8), a 32GB version with Wi-Fi (G000SA, G000P1), and a 32GB version with Wi-Fi and Cellular (G000S1, G000S2). It was available in black and champagne.

Kindle Basic 2 (8th Generation)

(G000KA , G000K9)

kindle basic 2
Amazon

The Kindle Basic 2 (2016) has a touch screen and 4GB of storage. It was available in white (G000KA) and black (G000K9).

Kindle Oasis (8th Generation)

(G0B0GC, G0B0GD, G0B0GR, G0B0GU, G0B0GT)

kindle oasis
Amazon

The Kindle Oasis (2016) is waterproof and has a touch screen, adjustable light, physical page turn buttons, 4GB of storage, and a detachable battery cover. It was available with Wi-Fi (G0B0GC) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (G0B0GD, G0B0GR, G0B0GU, G0B0GT).

Kindle Paperwhite 3 (7th Generation)

(G090G1, G090KB, G090LK, G090G2, G090G4, G090G5, G090G6, G090G7, G090KC, G090KE, G090KF, G090LL)

kindle paperwhite 3
Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite 3 (2015) has a touch screen, adjustable light, and 4GB of storage (In Japan, there was also a 32GB version.). It was available with Wi-Fi (G090G1, G090KB, G090LK) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (G090G2, G090G4, G090G5, G090G6, G090G7, G090KC, G090KE, G090KF, G090LL), and in either white or black.

Kindle Voyage (7th Generation)

(B013, 9013, B054, 9054, B053, 9053, B02A, B052, 9052)

kindle voyage
Amazon

The Kindle Voyage (2014) has a touch screen, adaptive front light, PagePress sensors on the side of the screen, and 4GB of storage. It was available with Wi-Fi (B013, 9013) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (B054, 9054, B053, 9053, B02A, B052, 9052).

Kindle Basic (7th Generation)

(B0C6, 90C6, B0DD, 90DD)

kindle basic
Amazon

The Kindle Basic (2014) has a touch screen and 4GB of storage.

Kindle Paperwhite 2 (6th Generation)

(B0D4, 90D4, B05A, 905A, B017, 9017, B0D5, 90D5B0D6, 90D6, B0D7, 90D7, B0D8, 90D8, B0F2, 90F2, B060, 9060, B062, 9062, B05F, 905F, B061, 9061)

kindle paperwhite 2
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite 2 (2013) has a touch screen, adjustable light, and either 2GB or 4GB of storage. It was available with Wi-Fi (B0D4, 90D4, B05A, 905A, B017, 9017) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (B0D5, 90D5B0D6, 90D6, B0D7, 90D7, B0D8, 90D8, B0F2, 90F2, B060, 9060, B062, 9062, B05F, 905F, B061, 9061).

Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation)

(B024, B01B, B020, B01C, B01D, B01F)

kindle paperwhite
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite 2 (2012) has a touch screen, adjustable light, and 2GB of storage. It was available with Wi-Fi (B024) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (B01B, B020, B01C, B01D, B01F).

Kindle 5 (5th Generation)

(B012)

kindle 5
Amazon

The Kindle 5 (2012) has a 5-way controller, four buttons on the front, and 2GB of storage. It was black.

Kindle 4 (4th Generation)

(B00E, B023, 9023)

kindle 4
Amazon

The Kindle 4 (2011) has a 5-way controller, four buttons on the front, and 2GB of storage. It was black or graphite.

Kindle Touch (4th Generation)

(B011, B00F, B010)

kindle touch
Amazon

The Kindle Touch (2011) has a touch screen and 4GB of storage. It was available with Wi-Fi (B011) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (B00F, B010).

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

(B008, B006, B00A)

kindle 3
Amazon

The Kindle 3 or Kindle Keyboard (2010) has a full QWERTY keyboard, page turn buttons, and 4GB of storage. It was available with Wi-Fi (B008) and Wi-Fi and Cellular (B006, B00A).

Kindle DX (2nd Generation)

(B004, B005, B009)

kindle dx
Amazon

The Kindle DX (2009) has a large 9.7″ screen, a full QWERTY keyboard, and 4GB of storage. It was available in white or graphite.

Kindle 2 (2nd Generation)

(B002, B003)

kindle 2
Amazon

The Kindle 2 (2009) is white, with round keyboard buttons and 2GB of storage.

Kindle (1st Generation)

(B001, B101)

kindle original
Amazon

The original Kindle (2007) is white and strangely angular, with 2GB of storage, a rectangular keyboard, and a “cursor bar.”

And that’s all of them. If you need more help with your Kindle, check out our other articles on the subject, including pieces that show how to restart your Kindle or how to update it. Good luck!

