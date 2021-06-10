Browsers are critical tools in many people’s lives, but they come with security risks. Occasionally, vulnerabilities are exploited, and companies rush to send out fixes. That’s exactly what happened with Chrome 91, and a patch is available now.

Chrome 91 was released just a couple of weeks ago and there were a number of security flaws that got exploited. Google hasn’t disclosed the exact exploits yet, as they want to wait for more people to install the patch released on June 10, 2021, but the company did say that a zero-day exploit is currently being used.

The vulnerabilities in Chrome 91 are present in the desktop and Android versions of the browsers. Chrome 91.0.4472.101 is rolling out right now on both platforms with the necessary fixes and you should install it as soon as possible.

On the desktop, Chrome will fetch updates automatically and tell you when a restart is required. However, Chrome may not check for updates until later in the day, so it’s a good idea to update right now.

To manually check for updates, click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the Chrome window and go to Help > About Google Chrome.

The Android version requires a little more effort to update. You’ll have to open the Google Play Store, tap your profile icon, and go to the “My Apps & Games” section. From there you will see an update for Chrome to install.

Alternatively, you can manually install the APK for the updated version of Chrome for Android. You can download it from here and follow these instructions. Go forth and update for protection!