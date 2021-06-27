There’s no option to turn the Amazon Fire TV off except for unplugging it from the power source. You can put the Fire TV in sleep mode instead, and we’ll show you how to do just this.

Why the Amazon Fire TV Won’t Turn Off

Amazon has made the Fire TV so that you don’t need to turn it off. If you don’t plan to use it for some time, you can put it in sleep mode instead. This mode uses less power by shutting down many Fire TV activities.

When you want to use the Fire TV again, simply wake it from sleep.

If you’re going away and you won’t be using the Fire TV for a long time, you can unplug it from the power source, which will turn the device off. When you plug it back in, it will start up as usual.

How to Put the Amazon Fire TV in Sleep Mode

You can enter sleep mode on the Fire TV using the remote controller or the Fire TV app. We’ll show you both ways to do the task.

Use the Fire TV Remote to Activate Sleep Mode

To start, press and hold down the Home button for about three seconds on your Fire TV remote.

A menu will appear on your TV’s screen. Select the “Sleep” option in this menu.

Press the button inside the ring on your remote to activate the “Sleep” option.

Your Fire TV should enter sleep mode and the TV screen will go blank.

To wake the Fire TV, press any button on your remote.

Use the Amazon Fire TV App to Enter Sleep Mode

You can also put your device into sleep mode if you control your Fire TV with the Fire TV app for iPhone or Android.

Open the Fire TV app on your iPhone or Android phone. On the app screen, tap the cog icon in the top-left corner.

Select “Sleep” from the menu that appears on your screen.

Your Fire TV is now in sleep mode.

To wake it up, tap any button displayed in the Fire TV app on your phone.

As a Fire TV user, do you know that you can use Android apps on your Fire TV? There’s a way to bring all of your favorite Android apps to your TV’s large screen.

