Released in 2019, the Echo Show combines all of Alexa’s virtual assistant capabilities with a touch screen. Now, you can transfer all of these features into select PCs and tablets using Alexa Show Mode.

What Is Alexa Show Mode?

Alexa Show Mode turns compatible PCs and tablets into a smart display. Like Echo Dot and Echo Show devices, your PC is now capable of hands-free help and is able to interpret voice commands for streaming audio playback, volume controls, video conferencing family members, setting reminders, and pulling up your Ring doorbells display to see who is standing at your front door.

One of our favorite features with Alexa Show Mode is the ability to use Amazon’s “Drop-In” feature, which allows you to audibly chime in on other Alexa devices. This is a nice alternative to walking over to someone to talk to them and is especially helpful to limit interruptions when working from home.

What Devices Can You Get Alexa Show Mode on?

Alexa Show Mode is compatible with select Windows 10 devices, including the Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad.

It’s also available on select Fire tablets and software versions. For a list of all supported models, visit Amazon’s Switch to Show Mode on Your Fire Tablet support page.

For a list of all Alexa built-in devices, visit Alexa Built-in PCs.

What Restrictions Does Alexa Show Mode Have?

As of June 2021, Alexa Show Mode is available on all Windows PCs in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Italy, Japan, India, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Australia. More and more locations are being rolled out throughout the year.

Additionally, Alexa needs a microphone to work. Some older desktop PCs exclude built-in microphones, so an external microphone is required.

At the moment, Alexa also supports most computer playback functions, including screen adjustments, volume adjustments, and voice and video calls to other Alexa devices. Lastly, Alexa Show Mode can only accept one wake word—“Alexa.”

How to Activate Alexa Show Mode on a PC

To activate Alexa Show Mode on a PC, download the Alexa app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft store.

From there, get within proximity of the PC and say “Alexa, open Show Mode” or open the Alexa app on your PC and click on the “Show Mode” button. There’s no need to open the app.

How to Activate Alexa Show Mode on a Fire Tablet

To activate Alexa Show Mode on a Fire Tablet, get within proximity of the tablet and say “Alexa, switch to Show Mode.” Alternately, tap the top of the device’s home screen, swipe down, and swipe the “Show Mode” toggle to the “On” position.

From there, treat your Fire Tablet as you would a standard Echo device by reciting a wake phrase. With every wake phrase, a blue bar will appear on the screen, which indicates that Alexa is in listening mode.

To disable Show Mode, swipe down from the top of the screen and slide the Show Mode switch to the “Off” position.

Alexa Show Mode Is Equally Useful on PCs and Tablets

Alexa Show Mode really shows its mettle on tablets, where a keyboard to input commands isn’t always immediately accessible. It also works well for PC users who don’t always sit in close proximity to their PC or phones to make phone calls. If you’re an avid Amazon user with a compatible Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, ThinkPad, or Fire TV tablet, defaulting to Alexa should automatically be a breeze.