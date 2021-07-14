Amazon Alexa’s Energy Dashboard can help you monitor energy usage and save power across Alexa-enabled devices. It displays energy consumed by your devices and other useful stats. You can also set automatic actions, such as shutting off your thermostat or living room lighting on a schedule.

What Is the Alexa Energy Dashboard?

Alexa’s Energy Dashboard lets you monitor energy usage throughout your home. It tracks energy usage for all types of Alexa-enabled devices, including light bulbs, water heaters, televisions, clocks, and Echo devices. It can also monitor energy usage for non-smart devices connected to your smart plugs, such as ’90s-era televisions and microwaves.

For a complete list of all compatible Amazon devices and accessories, visit Amazon’s Smart Home page or the Amazon Echo & Alexa Devices page.

How to Access the Alexa Energy Dashboard

To access Alexa’s Energy Dashboard, download the Amazon Alexa app from Apple’s App Store for iPhone or from the Google Play Store for Android.

Open the app and tap “Devices” on the bottom menu bar.

From there, tap on “Energy Dashboard.”

If the app isn’t already set up with compatible devices, you’ll see an option to “Browse Devices.” This will take you to Amazon’s website, where you’re able to view and purchase any compatible devices, including popular options such as the Kasa Smart Plug Mini, Echo Show 10, and the Sonoff Smart Light Switch.

What Can I Do with the Alexa Energy Dashboard?

If devices are already detected, tapping on “Energy Dashboard” will reveal quick, at-a-glance info concerning the total energy usage across all of your connected devices. It includes a helpful weekly bar chart broken out by day of the week. Energy usage by day is expressed as kilowatt-hours (kWh), which is a unit of measurement that equals the amount of energy used by a 1,000-watt appliance for one hour. The higher the number, the more energy consumed.

Energy usage can also be viewed across different device types.

Additional sliders allow you to view energy usage by kWh or by time powered on, which can be viewed using weekly or monthly charts. A separate section provides helpful insights and recommendations based on real-time behaviors.

For example, the Alexa Energy Dashboard can suggest turning off your lights at a specific time. These suggestions tie back to Alexa Routines, which can be configured in less than 30 seconds. This is an excellent option for users living in large homes who need extra help powering off 10-plus devices.

Alexa’s Energy Dashboard also considers your existing location. If the Alexa app senses that you’re away from home, a device can automatically be turned off.

Low Power Mode, Brought to You by Alexa

Following Alexa’s Energy Dashboard, the wall-powered Echo and Fire TVs have seen new energy savings features with a Low Power Mode, along with free over-the-air updates to bring Low Power Mode to pre-released products. When devices aren’t in an active state, Low Power Mode automatically configures devices to use less power.

Other advances made by Amazon to consume less energy include building speakers out of recycled products, such as recycled fabric, die-cash aluminum, and plastic. Trade-in and recycling options for select Alexa-compatible devices are also available. To learn more about Amazon’s latest sustainability efforts, visit Amazon Sustainability.

An Easy Way to Monitor Energy Usage and Save Money

Alexa’s Energy Dashboard is a nice alternative to tracking energy usage stats versus using a standard electrical meter, and it takes the guesswork out of electricity bills. It allows you to track how much energy each compatible device is consuming, along with usage trends and energy-saving recommendations that you can use to save on your next electric bill.