You can control LED strip lights with Alexa using the Alexa app or voice assistant, or by creating a schedule for the lights to turn on and off. Of course, you’ll need to connect your lights to Alexa first.

Which LED Strip Lights Work with Alexa?

There are two types of LED strip lights that work with Alexa.

The first type is smart LED strip lights that support Alexa. The lights will either say “Compatible with Alexa,” “Supports Alexa,” “Works with Alexa,” or something similar. You can usually find these labels on the product packing or in the product description.

The second type is regular LED strip lights that don’t support Alexa. However, this doesn’t mean that they won’t work with Alexa. You’ll just need to connect them to a smart plug that supports Alexa.

So what’s the difference?

To keep it simple, smart LED strip lights have been designed to work with Alexa to provide users with more features and a better user experience. We’ll show you how to control the various features soon.

Regular strip lights plug into outlets and are usually controlled with a remote—you’re usually limited to the features on the remote. Thankfully, with the help of smart plugs, we can make regular strip lights work with Alexa, too (but with fewer features).

How to Connect Your Lights to Alexa

To get your strip lights to work with Alexa, you need to connect them.

If you have regular lights, you need a smart plug that supports Alexa. Follow the instructions provided with your smart plug to set it up. Then, connect the smart plug to Alexa through the Alexa app. Once it’s connected, plug your strip lights into the smart plug.

Technically, your lights aren’t connected to Alexa—your smart plug is. You’ll be controlling the smart plug, which controls your lights.

For smart LED strip lights, simply plug them into an outlet. Follow the instructions provided with the lights to set them up. Then, pair your smart lights by registering them as a new device in the Alexa app. Follow the instructions in the app to connect the lights.

How to Control Regular LED Strip Lights with Alexa

There are three ways to control your regular strip lights with Alexa.

The first method is through the Alexa app. If you connected your lights to Alexa using a smart plug, you can control the plug through the app. First, open the Alexa app and tap the “Devices” tab at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap “Plugs” in the top row of devices.

Find the name of your smart plug and press the “On” or “Off” switch beside it. Your lights will turn on if the switch says “On,” and they will turn off if the switch says “Off.”

The second method to control your lights is with your voice. You need to be close enough to your Alexa device that it can pick up your voice. Say, “Alexa, turn on [plug name],” or “Alexa, turn off [plug name].”

The last method to control your lights is by scheduling your smart plug. You can create a schedule for your smart plug to turn on and off—through the smart plug’s app or the Alexa app.

How to Control Smart LED Strip Lights with Alexa

There are three ways to control your smart strip lights with Alexa.

The first method is through the Alexa app. If you connected your lights to Alexa, you can control them through the app. First, open the Alexa app and tap the “Devices” tab at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap “Lights” in the top row of devices.

Find the name of your smart lights and press the “On” or “Off” switch beside it. Your lights will turn on if the switch says “On,” and vice versa.

If you tap the name of the lights, you could find additional features, such as the ability to control the brightness and change colors. Some smart lights might have more features than others.

The second method to control your smart lights is with your voice. You need to be close enough to your Alexa device that it can pick up your voice. Some common commands include:

“Alexa, turn on [light name].”

“Alexa, turn off [light name].”

“Alexa, set [light name] brightness to [0-100] percent.”

“Alexa, change [light name] color to [color].”

Some smart lights will have more voice commands, but it depends on the brand.

The last method to control your lights is by scheduling them. You can create a schedule for your smart strip lights to turn on and off—through the smart lights’ app or the Alexa app.

And there you have it. You can now have fun and control your LED strip lights with Alexa.