When you create a document where the images are key components, their placement in relation to the text is important. Google Docs allows you to put text over an image or position text behind the image.

Google makes this feature super easy to use. It’s as simple as wrapping text around an image. Open your document in Google Docs and click your image to select it.

Selecting your image displays a small toolbar beneath it. This is the quickest place to make this adjustment. On the left side of the toolbar, you have five placement options. The two on the right allow you to position the image Behind Text or In Front of Text.

Click Behind Text or In Front of Text

If you plan to make additional adjustments to your image and want to use the Image Options sidebar, these placements appear there, too. Click More Options (three dots) on the right of the toolbar and pick “All Image Options.”

Click the three dots and pick All Image Options

Expand the Text Wrapping section in the sidebar. You’ll see the “Behind Text” and “In Front of Text” options.

Expand Text Wrapping and pick Behind Text or In Front of Text

You can then move your image or text to get just the right look.

Image behind and in front of text in Google Docs

Note that this image and text placement is carried over when you download your document from Google Docs as a Word or PDF file.

Image behind text from Google Docs to Word

For more help with your document photos and pictures, take a look at how to add captions to images in Google Docs.

