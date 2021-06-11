Apple AirTag in-hand
Justin Duino

Apple estimates that your AirTag will last roughly a year before its battery dies with average use and tracking. Thankfully, unlike most Apple products, you can replace the built-in battery. Here’s how to change your AirTag’s battery.

Before you begin taking apart your AirTag, you’ll need a new battery to replace the old one. Apple’s Bluetooth tracker uses a standard 3-volt CR2032 coin battery. These can be easily purchased from your local electronics store or from online retailers like Amazon.

Best Budget Option

Amazon Basics CR2032 3-volt Battery

Keep your AirTag charged for another year (or four) with these CR2032 3-volt coin batteries from Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$5.49

With a new battery in hand, it’s time to change out the dead one in your AirTag.

Start by holding your AirTag with the white plastic side down and the metal case with the Apple logo facing up. Next, place two fingers on the metal side, press down (while applying pressure from the plastic half), and rotate counter-clockwise.

You can now remove the metal lid. When you do, you’ll find the tracker’s CR2032 battery. Flip the AirTag upside down to remove the battery. Now, place your new coin battery into the slot with the positive side facing up. You should be able to read any engraved text on the CR2032 when it’s installed properly.

8 Cool AirTag NFC Shortcut Ideas for iPhone and Apple Watch
RELATED8 Cool AirTag NFC Shortcut Ideas for iPhone and Apple Watch

Lastly, place the metal cap back onto the AirTag, ensuring that the metal teeth line up with the grooves in the plastic casing. Similar to when you took the AirTag apart, place two fingers on the metal half (while applying pressure to the plastic side) and rotate clockwise. The tracker will play an audible chime while powering on to let you know that the installation was successful.

If you’re having any issues, follow along with the video below to see the replacement in action:

Your Apple AirTag’s battery should be good for another year. You can now go back to tracking your keys, running Shortcut automations, and more.

The 6 Best Apple AirTag Accessories

Our Pick
Apple AirTag Loop
   Check Price   
Best Budget
Belkin Secure Holder with Strap
   Check Price   
Best Premium Loop
Nomad Leather Loop
   Check Price   
Best Premium Keychain
Nomad Leather Keychain
   Check Price   
Best Customizable Accessory
dbrand Grip Case & Skin
   Check Price   
Best Versatility
Moment Stretch Fabric Mount
   Check Price   
Best Misc.
Nomad Glasses Strap
   Check Price   
READ NEXT
Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.