Every year, Apple rolls out a major refresh of its iOS and iPadOS mobile operating systems for iPhone and iPad as well as Apple Watch updates to watchOS. As always, iOS 15 is a free upgrade—if Apple still supports your device.

Which iPhones Support iOS 15?

The good news is that, if your iPhone supports iOS 14, you will be able to upgrade to iOS 15 in the fall. The full list of devices that will support the iOS 15 upgrade are:

iPhone 6S (including Plus) models or newer

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

The iPhone 6S was released in late 2015, so iOS 15 marks the sixth major update that the device has received. Any iPhone manufactured after this date will receive the update free of charge alongside SE and iPod Touch models.

If you’re not sure what iPhone you have, you can check under Settings > General > About. Your iPhone will be listed under “Model Name” with the version of iOS that you are currently running listed above.

Which iPads Support iPadOS 15?

Much like the iOS 15 update for iPhones, any iPads that support iPadOS 14 will be able to upgrade to iPadOS 15. This includes:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (first generation through fifth generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (first generation through third generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (fifth generation through eighth generation)

iPad Mini (fourth and fifth generation)

iPad Air (second generation through fourth generation)

You can find out any relevant information about your tablet or the software that you are currently running under Settings > General > About.

Which Apple Watches Support watchOS 8?

In addition to its smartphone and tablet updates, Apple is also rolling out the next major version of its wearable operating system. watchOS 8 will be available on the Apple Watch Series 3 and later, including the Apple Watch SE.

These are the same models that are already capable of running watchOS 7. You can find out which Apple Watch you have as well as its software version by launching the Watch app on your iPhone and heading to General > About.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Betas: Coming Soon

Beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were released to developers right after WWDC 2021, with a public beta scheduled for sometime in July of 2021. If you want to get in on the action early, head to beta.apple.com to enroll your device.

Get the full list of new features coming to iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.

