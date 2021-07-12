Amazon Alexa relies on a Wi-Fi connection to work smoothly with smart home devices. But if your Wi-Fi goes offline, you can still use Alexa with select Echo models to control your smart light or smart plug. Here’s how to set it up.

The Alexa app for your phone manages voice commands for Echo devices that have a built-in smart hub. It can do this even if it isn’t connected to the internet with the Local Voice Control feature. So far, Echo Plus (1st Generation and 2nd Generation) and Echo Show (2nd Generation) support Local Voice Control.

That being said, there are a few things that you need to know before getting started:

You must pair the smart home devices with the Amazon Echo first.

You can use commands for only select actions, like controlling volume, checking the time, or canceling existing alarms or reminders. You won’t be able to set new alarms or reminders, check the weather, or play music.

With those things in mind, you’re ready to get started.

Enable Local Voice Control in the Alexa App

The Alexa app on Android and iPhone houses the Local Voice Control setting that allows you to use Echo devices to control your smart home devices without the internet.

To get started, open the Alexa app on your phone, tap on “Devices” at the bottom, and tap “All Devices” at the top.

Select your Echo device from the list.

Then, scroll down to the “Local Voice Control” and tap on it.

Toggle on the option for “Local Voice Control.”

You can toggle it off when you don’t want to use Echo for managing your smart home products.

Once you enable Local Voice Control, you can use Echo to control your smart home devices even when Echo isn’t connected to a Wi-Fi connection.

If the Alexa app’s Local Voice Control fails to work with your smart home devices, try disabling and reenabling the setting in the Alexa app. And if that doesn’t help, reset your Echo and pair the smart home devices again. Check Amazon’s official Echo device resetting guide for your particular device.

Also, you can connect Alexa to smart home devices over Bluetooth and control them from your phone.

