Starting with macOS Catalina, you can change a specific app’s language without changing your Mac’s system language. We’ll show you how to do this for various apps on your Mac.

Why Change Languages for Specific Apps?

It’s possible that you prefer using an app in a language that doesn’t happen to be your Mac system’s language. With this macOS feature, you can quickly change the language for just that app without affecting any other apps or system options on your Mac.

An example of this is that you might want to use Safari in Spanish, but your Mac uses English as its system language. With this option, you can use Safari in Spanish while using English at all other locations on your Mac.

You can always change the language to whatever you want.

Change a Specific App’s Language on Mac

Before you begin, close the app for which you want to change the language. Do this by clicking the app name in the menu bar and selecting “Quit.” Alternatively, press the Command+Q keyboard shortcut.

Now that the app is closed, click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen and select “System Preferences.”

When “System Preferences” opens, click the “Language & Region” option.

In the “Language & Region” window, click the “Apps” tab.

Under the “Apps” tab, in the bottom-left corner, click the “+” (plus) sign to add an app to the list. This is the list of specific apps for which you want to use a different language.

You’ll see a small pop-up on your screen. In this pop-up, click the “Application” drop-down menu and select the app for which you want to change the language. Next, click the “Language” drop-down menu and select the language that you want the app to use.

Finally, click “Add” at the bottom of the pop-up to save your changes.

Note: Note: The “Language” drop-down menu only shows the languages that your selected app supports. If you don’t see a specific language in that menu, your selected app doesn’t support that language.

You can now close the “Language & Region” window.

Launch the app for which you just changed the language, and you’ll find that all of the options in the app now use the newly selected language.

That’s all there is to it.

Revert Back to an App’s Default Language

To go back to the default language for an app, simply remove that app from the list that you accessed above.

To do this, click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen and select “System Preferences.”

Select “Language & Region” in “System Preferences.”

Click the “Apps” tab to view your apps.

Click your app in the list so that it’s selected, and then click the “-” (minus) sign in the lower-left corner of the “Language & Region” window.

Your app is now removed from the list and it’s back to its default language.

If you use an iPhone or iPad alongside a Mac, you can change app-specific languages on those devices, too.

