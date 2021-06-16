Windows 10 makes it easy to check the resolution of any monitor you have hooked up. The process is different if you have multiple monitors hooked up, but here’s how it all works.

Check Resolution If You Have Only One Monitor in Windows 10

If you only use a single monitor with your Windows 10 PC, you’ll use the Settings app to check your screen’s resolution. Start by opening the “Settings” app on your PC. To do this, press the Windows+I keyboard shortcut.

In the “Settings” window, select the “System” option.

In the “System” settings menu, on the sidebar to the left, select “Display.”

In the right pane, scroll down to the “Scale and Layout” section. Here, the value displayed in the “Display Resolution” drop-down menu is your current screen resolution.

In the following screenshot, the screen resolution is 1920 x 1080 pixels.

And that’s it.

Check Resolution If You Have Multiple Monitors in Windows 10

If you’re using multiple monitors with your Windows 10 PC, you’ll still use the Settings app to check your resolution, but things will look slightly different.

Start by opening the “Settings” app using the Windows+I keyboard shortcut. Then, click “System” in the Settings window.

Select “Display” in the sidebar to the left.

In the right pane, click the monitor for which you want to change the resolution.

In our example below, there are two monitors numbered “1” and “2.” Your primary monitor will always be labeled “1,” but if you’re unsure which is which, you can click the Identify button underneath to pop up corresponding numbers onscreen.

After selecting the right monitor, scroll down to the “Scale and layout” section. Here, the value in the “Display Resolution” drop-down menu is the resolution for the selected monitor.

If you want to change your screen resolution, click the “Display resolution” drop-down menu and select a new resolution. The resolution that says “Recommended” is the one that you should use with your monitor, as Windows 10 believes that this resolution best fits your screen.

On a similar note, if you’re getting started with a multiple-monitor setup, consider checking out our guide on how to be more productive with such a setup.

