You’ve probably connected to many different Wi-Fi networks over time. So, how can you get your Android device to stop connecting to a specific network? You need to make your device “forget” it.

When you connect to a Wi-Fi network with your Android phone, it’s saved for later. That’s what allows your device to automatically connect to the network when you’re in range. If you don’t want that to happen and you don’t plan on using the network again, you can simply “forget” it.

The process for forgetting a Wi-Fi network varies slightly depending on your specific Android device. We’ll show you how it works on a Google Pixel and a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Forget a Wi-Fi Network on a Google Pixel

First, swipe down from the top of your device’s screen twice to expand the Quick Settings panel. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Select “Network & Internet” from the Settings.

Tap “Wi-Fi” at the top.

Select “Saved Networks.”

You’ll see all the networks that you’ve connected to with your device. Select the one that you want to forget.

Tap the “Forget” button.

The network will be removed from your list and you won’t auto-connect to it anymore.

Forget a Wi-Fi Network on a Samsung Galaxy

Forgetting a network on a Samsung Galaxy works a little differently. Swipe down once from the top of your Samsung Galaxy device’s screen, and then tap the gear icon.

Select “Connections” at the top of the Settings.

Tap “Wi-Fi” at the top.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select “Advanced.”

Now, select “Manage Networks.”

You’ll see all the networks that you’ve connected to with your device. Select the one that you want to forget.

Tap the “Forget” button.

That’s it! You probably don’t need to forget Wi-Fi networks that often, but it’s nice to know how to do it.

