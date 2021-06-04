On Monday, May 7, 2021, Apple will stream its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote from Cupertino, CA. Expect news about iOS 15, possibly new Macs, and much more. Here’s how to watch the keynote and what to expect.

When Will the WWDC 2021 Keynote Take Place?

Apple will stream the WWDC 2021 keynote live from its headquarters in California on Monday, May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. GMT). Like last year, it’s a virtual-only developer event and will likely be pre-recorded for broadcast.

How to Watch the WWDC Keynote Live

There are several ways to watch the WWDC 2021 keynote live, including:

Web Browser: On May 7, browse to Apple.com with any modern browser on a Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, or visit the Apple Events website, and you’ll see a link front-and-center to the livestream. Click it to watch the keynote.

On May 7, browse to Apple.com with any modern browser on a Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, or visit the Apple Events website, and you’ll see a link front-and-center to the livestream. Click it to watch the keynote. Apple TV App: Apple will place a link to the live keynote on its TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TV. If you can’t find the livestream, search for “keynote” within the TV app.

Apple will place a link to the live keynote on its TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TV. If you can’t find the livestream, search for “keynote” within the TV app. YouTube: Apple also streams the keynote live through its YouTube account, which means that you can watch it with any device that supports YouTube. You’ll also be able to visit the official WWDC 2021 keynote link to watch it after it wraps up.

In fact, thanks to YouTube, you can watch the stream below if you revisit this page on May 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or later.

After the stream wraps, you’ll be able to watch it again from the YouTube link above on-demand.

What to Expect

Apple aims its Worldwide Developers Conference at software developers for its hardware platforms. Traditionally, Apple also speaks to a wider audience during the keynote, using it to premiere the latest OS releases, new products, and new technologies. With that in mind, here’s what we might see at the event.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: Apple will likely announce the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, during the keynote. Rumored features of iOS 15 include more privacy enhancements, changes to how notifications work, and dropping support for the iPhone 6s family of devices. iPadOS 15 is expected to get a home screen redesign that matches features found in iOS 14.

Apple will likely announce the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, during the keynote. Rumored features of iOS 15 include more privacy enhancements, changes to how notifications work, and dropping support for the iPhone 6s family of devices. iPadOS 15 is expected to get a home screen redesign that matches features found in iOS 14. iPhone and iPad App Updates: In the course of describing updates to iOS and iPad OS, Apple will likely detail interesting new features for the major apps that it ships with both operating systems. Expect updates to iMessage, whose Memojis litter the WWDC announcement graphics.

In the course of describing updates to iOS and iPad OS, Apple will likely detail interesting new features for the major apps that it ships with both operating systems. Expect updates to iMessage, whose Memojis litter the WWDC announcement graphics. macOS 12: With versions of macOS 11 Big Sur going up to 11.5 at the time of writing, it’s likely that the next version of the Mac operating system will go by “macOS 12” and ship with another California landmark nickname. Since macOS 11 featured a graphical overhaul, it’s likely that macOS 12 will not be as dramatic of a leap as the one between macOS 10.15 and macOS 11.0.

With versions of macOS 11 Big Sur going up to 11.5 at the time of writing, it’s likely that the next version of the Mac operating system will go by “macOS 12” and ship with another California landmark nickname. Since macOS 11 featured a graphical overhaul, it’s likely that macOS 12 will not be as dramatic of a leap as the one between macOS 10.15 and macOS 11.0. Other OS Updates: The odds are high that Apple will also mention operating system updates for other Apple devices, such as watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15 for the Apple TV.

The odds are high that Apple will also mention operating system updates for other Apple devices, such as watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15 for the Apple TV. Possibly New Mac Hardware: According to industry rumors, Apple might announce new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros using Apple Silicon. Traditionally, Apple usually saves big hardware launches for other events, but it’s always possible that new hardware might make an appearance.

Even if we don’t see any new hardware at the event, we’re guaranteed to get details on the latest software Apple has to offer, so the keynote is worth watching for any Apple fan or industry analyst.

RELATED: What's New in iOS 14 (and iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, AirPods, More)