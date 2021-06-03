Spotify Playlists are a huge part of the music-streaming experience. With the “Blend” feature, you and a friend can mix your music into an automatically curated playlist. It’s an even more personal way to share music with others. Here’s how the Blend feature works in Spotify.

A “Blend” is simply a playlist that combines two people’s music. It’s part of Spotify’s “Only You” collection. The playlist is automatically generated and is refreshed daily. Any two Spotify users can create a Blend together, whether they have a free or premium (paid) account.

A Blend playlist can only be created using the mobile app on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet. To get started, open the Spotify app and tap the “Only You” card from the “Search” tab.

Next, scroll down to the “Made for Two” section and select “Create a Blend.”

On the following screen, tap the “Invite” button.

Your device’s Share menu will appear, allowing you to select the method for which you’d like to invite someone. The other person will need to open the link on their phone or tablet.

Note: Invite links are only good for one time. Once someone uses the invite to join your Blend, the link expires, and you’ll need to generate a new one to make another Blend.

When the other person joins, a playlist will be automatically created with the title of “Person 1 + your username.” Songs in the playlist are labeled according to which person they came from in the form of a small avatar icon on the right side of the screen.

Blend playlists are kept in the “Only You” section, but you can “Follow” them just like any other playlist to move them to your Library. They can also be downloaded for offline listening.

That’s it! This is a fun way to share music with friends and family. You might even discover some new hidden gems from others.

