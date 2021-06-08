Smooth browsing, productivity shortcuts right at your fingertips, and the accuracy needed to land the perfect shot. An average computer mouse can’t do these things, but with our recommendations, your new mouse can do all of that and more.

The Best Mouse in 2021 for Your Needs

Why you should trust us: Our trusted experts use a lifetime of experience to pick the best products. Learn more about our editorial process.

How to Shop for a Mouse in 2021

Many people don’t think much about the mouse that they use. Maybe you got a hand-me-down mouse or something basic from a keyboard combo. You might even be using a laptop trackpad! But there are a variety of reasons that you might need an upgrade, even if some of these prices might feel like sticker shock.

If you’re a gamer, a mouse with a high dots per inch (DPI) and polling rate are important, but if you’re simply trying to work, a high DPI isn’t going to matter. It might even be a detriment! Additionally, if you work on a computer or otherwise spend long hours at one, an ergonomic mouse is important in order to prevent wrist and arm strain and injuries.

There are also wired and wireless mice. For many people, wireless mice will work great without noticeable lag or connectivity issues. Wireless mice, however, come with the caveat that you’ll eventually need to charge or swap out the batteries. This is an understandable frustration, so you might want to opt for a good wired mouse (or for using a wireless mouse wired) instead.

Many of our mouse picks will be gaming-quality mice, as many features that gamers require in their mice also translate to great productivity and browsing experience.

With all of that said, here are our picks for the best mice in 2021.

If you need a mouse that can do it all, look no further than the Razer Click Pro. Razer is more well known as a gaming peripheral company, but for the Pro Click, Razer collaborated with Humansense to make a stylish and powerful mouse that will look good in any office.

The Pro Click can connect to up to four devices at once via either a 2.4GHz wireless or a USB dongle or Bluetooth, and you can change between them quickly and easily. You also get eight programmable buttons, which can really help your productivity by assigning common actions to them. An ergonomic design can help with muscle strain as well.

But this isn’t just an office mouse. With a precise 16,000 DPI sensor and the Razer Synapse software allowing for customization, the Click Pro is also a competent gaming mouse. Unless you are a hardcore, nearing professional-level gamer, 16,000 DPI is sure to be enough for playing most games. Granted, if you’re big on RGB lighting, you won’t be finding any with the Razer Pro Click—the mouse is designed with an office setting in mind.

The Pro Click does, unfortunately, require a proprietary cable to charge, but you can use the Pro Click wired with the cable, too. Regardless, the Razer Pro Click is a great all-rounder mouse that most people will be happy with.

Best Mouse Overall Razer Pro Click Humanscale Wireless Mouse



Pros ✓ Multiple preformatted DPI settings

Multiple preformatted DPI settings ✓ A variety of color options

A variety of color options ✓ MSRP $40, but regularly on sale for less Cons ✗ Low on features

Low on features ✗ Cable is non-braided

Even if you don’t have a bunch of money to drop on a new mouse, you can still get a quality mouse for under $50. The Logitech G203 Wired Lightsync Mouse has an MSRP of $40, but it’s on sale more often than not and has a great value even at full price.

The G203 is a gaming-quality mouse, although the light RGB touch can easily be turned off and make the mouse look good in an office. The button below the scroll wheel lets you change between five DPI settings, so you can find what works best for whatever you’re doing.

For those looking for style, the G203 succeeds by having a nice design and offering a variety of colorways to choose from. The standard black and white colors are here, but eye-popping blue and purple colorways also look great and stand out from the standard fare.

Of course, you do ultimately get what you pay for. While you can customize DPI a bit and program buttons in the G Hub app, there are only four customizable buttons to work with. In addition, the cable is non-braided, which means that it’s more susceptible to damage and more liable to get caught on things. It’s not the mouse for you if you have pets that chew on wires!

For the price, the Logitech G203 has great value and can get the job done, both as a productivity mouse and as a gaming mouse.

Best Budget Mouse Logitech G203 Wired Lightsync Mouse



Pros ✓ 25,000 DPI is perfect for gaming

25,000 DPI is perfect for gaming ✓ Adjustible weights to customize feel

Adjustible weights to customize feel ✓ 11 customizable buttons Cons ✗ Very expensive compared to competition

Very expensive compared to competition ✗ Only up to 60 hours battery life

Only up to 60 hours battery life ✗ Very narrow, might be uncomfortable for big hands

If you want a gaming mouse and are willing to spend on the best, you can’t do much better than the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse. This is a special piece of hardware that will cover many gamer’s needs—and then some.

The G502 has a 25,000 DPI sensor, which is customizable. You might not need that high of a DPI in most games, but having the option and customization available is great for those that play first-person shooters (FPSes). The customizable mouse weights can give your mouse a unique feel, too, so you can game exactly the way that you want to.

Instead of using Bluetooth, Logitech uses its proprietary Lightspeed technology for connectivity, touting a 1ms delay for inputs. Input delay is significant when gaming, and judging by the almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon, connectivity and lag are never a problem. Gamers would know if there’s lag better than anyone!

But the G502 isn’t completely perfect. For one, it’s very expensive, with the MSRP being $150. That’s a lot for just a mouse! If price is a factor, though, there’s a wired model of the Logitech G502 that will let you save some money. This solves the relatively short battery life (up to 60 hours), too.

If you have big hands, though, the G502 might be uncomfortable, as it’s on the narrow side. If you need something wider, a close runner-up to the Logitech G502 is the Razer Naga Trinity. This wider gaming mouse gives you 16,000 DPI and interchangeable side plates for FPS games, MMOs, and more so that you can game exactly how you want. But with a lack of wireless options and the inability to customize weight, the G502 Lightspeed is our top pick.

Best Mouse for Gaming Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse



Pros ✓ Side wheels give more functionality

Side wheels give more functionality ✓ Works on most surfaces and devices

Works on most surfaces and devices ✓ Charges via USB-C Cons ✗ Expensive for a non-gaming mouse

Expensive for a non-gaming mouse ✗ Very basic in terms of looks and style

Need a mouse that’s easy to use every day for work and productivity? The Logitech MX Master 3 is the go-to for many users. This ergonomic mouse saves your wrists from the aches and pains of extended use, and the wireless connection by either a 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth makes sure that you get everything done without fear of connection drops. This mouse is also great for different grip styles.

Better yet, the MX Master 3 charges via a USB-C cable, which you’re more likely than not going to have around the house. There are no proprietary cables here!

There’s also the unique side wheel near the mouse’s thumb rest, which allows you to scroll easily. You can even customize the wheels and thumb buttons dependent on what application you’re in, which can be a huge boost in productivity.

That being said, the MX Master 3 isn’t a great gaming mouse due to its cumbersome design and comparatively low DPI. It’s also a little on the expensive side for a non-gaming mouse with the $100 MSRP. The MX Master 3 isn’t the nicest looking mouse around, either, but if you can look past those issues, you’ll soon own one of the best wireless productivity mice around.

Best Wireless Mouse Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse



Pros ✓ Works if you're left-handed or right

Works if you're left-handed or right ✓ Gaming quality DPI works for whatever you want to do Cons ✗ On the small side for those with bigger hands

If you specifically want a wired mouse, it’s a little harder than you might think to find one! Many mice nowadays pride themselves on their wireless capabilities, and some of our wireless picks, like the Razer Pro Click, can work wired as well as wireless. But that isn’t always the case, and if you have a lot of interference in your home or don’t have to deal with any drops or input lag, you’ll always want a wired option.

In that case, the Razer Viper Ultralight will make for the best pick. This is a gaming mouse, but you can use it for work and fun.

The Viper has a built-in 16,000 DPI sensor, so it’ll work great for most games that you play. The ultralight ranking means that it’ll be super easy to move around your desk. It’s the lightest of our picks on this list!

This is also a completely ambidextrous mouse, so you can use it whether you’re left-handed or right-handed. Lefties tend to get left out of the thought process for many mice designs, so this is a big point in the Razer Viper’s favor. The thumb buttons can also be programmed as needed for whichever hand you’re using.

This mouse, however, is on the smaller side, so if you have bigger or simply wider hands, the Razer Viper might feel uncomfortable as opposed to something like the Logitech MX Master 3. The MX Master 3 is wireless, though. So, as long as the size isn’t a deal-breaker or you have smaller hands, the Razer Viper Ultralight is a great wired option!

Best Wired Mouse Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Mouse



Pros ✓ Long battery life for wireless model

Long battery life for wireless model ✓ Connects to up to three devices seemlessly

Connects to up to three devices seemlessly ✓ 4,000 DPI sensor lowers hand movement needed Cons ✗ Vertical position may take getting used to

Vertical position may take getting used to ✗ Only for productivity or browsing

There are all sorts of ergonomic mice—take our top overall mouse and best wireless mouse picks, for instance—but if you’re looking for a vertical ergonomic mouse that will give your wrist and forearm the most relief while working, the Logitech MX Vertical is the mouse for you.

This ergonomic mouse is the only one on our list to put your arm in a handshake position, which is more natural than the position that horizontal mice contort our wrists into, ergonomic or not. The vertical position limits muscle use, preventing fatigue and working to limit tendonitis or painful strains.

The Logitech MX Vertical does its ergonomics best with a 4,000 DPI sensor. This is higher than the traditional 1,000 DPI on a productivity mouse, but it allows you to use your wrists less as you get where you need to go on your screen. Also, like the Logitech MX 3 Master, this is a wireless mouse that charges via USB-C, so you’ll have no issues with wires catching or going missing.

Vertical mice can take some getting used to, though, and the Logitech MX Vertical is by no means a gaming mouse. If you’re looking for something ergonomic but still more traditional, check out the Microsoft Sculpt Mouse or the Razer Viper Ultralight. For a gaming mouse, the Razer Viper and Razer Pro Click are both ergonomic.

Best Ergonomic Mouse Logitech MX Vertical



Pros ✓ Can be used on virtually any surface

Can be used on virtually any surface ✓ Convenient Windows button on mouse Cons ✗ Shape may take getting used to

Shape may take getting used to ✗ Light on other features

Do you want something that’s uniquely Windows? While all of the mice on this list (with the exception of the Apple Magic Mouse 2) are designed with Windows first and foremost, Microsoft’s own Sculpt Mouse takes it to another level.

This ergonomic mouse will place your wrist in a comfortable position as you work, and the thumb rest will make sure that you don’t twist your hand into a painful position.

Also, the Sculpt’s Windows button is handy, allowing you to open the start button without having to navigate to the menu on the desktop. You’ll save both time and muscle movement!

Finally, this mouse has MicrosofTrack Technology, which is Microsoft’s fancy way of saying that the Sculpt can work on virtually any surface. No mouse pad needed for this mouse!

At the end of the day, if you want a mouse with some unique Windows features, you’re going to have to give up many of the features that come standard in most of the other mice on this list. Also, the Microsoft Sculpt’s shape does take some getting used to, so if you’re looking for something more traditional, maybe give the Razer Viper Ultralight a try.

Best Mouse for Windows Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse

Pros ✓ Multi-Touch allows you to use gestures with the mouse

Multi-Touch allows you to use gestures with the mouse ✓ Has a look that will match your Apple products

Has a look that will match your Apple products ✓ Easy to take on-the-go Cons ✗ Not very ergonomic

Not very ergonomic ✗ Only charges via Lightning cable

Only charges via Lightning cable ✗ Cannot charge and use at the same time

If you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, chances are you want to remain fully entrenched. While most of our mouse picks will work with macOS, if you want the true Apple experience, you’ll want to get the Apple Magic Mouse 2.

This mouse is certainly special, with a design that screams Apple and a price tag to match. The Magic Mouse 2 is more than looks, though—it has built-in Multi-Touch, which allows you to use simple gestures right from the mouse itself.

With this mouse, you’ll no longer think about going back to the trackpad of your MacBook as you swipe, scroll, and more with ease. If you still want the Magic Trackpad for your desktop Mac, I won’t blame you, though—gestures are too good!

Granted, the Apple Magic Mouse 2 is far from ergonomic, giving up wrist health for the sake of its great look. It’s not easy to use with different mouse grip styles, either. But if you’re not using it all day, every day, the specifics of its design won’t be too much of a pain.

The Magic Mouse 2 only charges via Lightning cables—which you probably have around if you’re an Apple aficionado—but still not the standard USB-C cable. Worse yet, the port is on the bottom of the mouse, so you can’t charge the mouse and use it at the same time. It’s a strange design choice!

If you’re looking for a more traditional mouse for your Mac, most of our picks here, including the Logitech G203 and MX Master 3, will work just fine with your device. A few other picks like the Razer Pro Click could require small workarounds for functionality, but they also work perfectly fine as mice.