Finding your PowerShell version helps you know what PowerShell features you have access to. A PowerShell command lets you reveal the version number, and we’ll show you how to do this.

Find Your PowerShell Version

You’ll use the PowerShell utility itself to find the version number.

To start, open the “Start” menu, search for “Windows PowerShell,” and click it in the search results.

In the PowerShell window that opens, type the following command and then press Enter:

$PSVersionTable

PowerShell displays various numbers. Here, the first value that says “PSVersion” is your PowerShell version.

You can now close the PowerShell window.

Bonus Tip: Update PowerShell in Windows 10

Windows 10 updates the built-in PowerShell tool when you install system updates. This means that you should keep your PC up to date to ensure that you’re always running the latest version of PowerShell.

Also, know that PowerShell 7 is different from the version that’s usually installed on Windows 10 PCs. To install this version of PowerShell, either download the installer file or run a command from PowerShell on your PC. We have a dedicated guide on how to do that if you’d like to check it out.

