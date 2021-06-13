By pinning a tweet, you can display your most important tweet at the top of your Twitter profile. This tweet appears at the top no matter how many tweets you post afterward. We’ll show you how to do this.

Why Pin Tweets on Twitter

When you post new tweets, your older tweets fall down in the list and become less visible. To prevent this for your important tweet, you can pin that tweet to the top of your profile. That way, your selected tweet is guaranteed to be at the top of your profile page. Any tweets you post afterward don’t change your pinned tweet’s position.

So, why pin a tweet? The most common reason is to more easily track the response it gets, but it might also be a tweet you want to refer back to for whatever reason.

Do note, though, that you can only have one pinned tweet at a time. Pinning a new tweet will unpin any tweet you already have pinned.

Pin a Tweet on Twitter for Web

If you use Twitter on the web, use the platform’s official website to pin a tweet.

Start by opening the Twitter site in a web browser. Log in to your Twitter account if you haven’t already done so.

On Twitter, select “Profile” from the sidebar on the left. This opens your Twitter profile page.

Click "Profile" on Twitter.

On the profile page, scroll down the tweets list and find the tweet you want to pin. This can be any tweet that you’ve ever posted in your account.

Once you find the tweet, click the three dots at the top-right corner of the tweet to open a menu.

Click the three-dots menu at the top-right corner of a tweet on Twitter.

In the menu that appears, select “Pin to your profile.”

Select "Pin to your profile" for a tweet on Twitter.

Twitter displays a prompt saying your tweet will replace any previously pinned tweets. Click “Pin” in this prompt to continue.

Select "Pin" in Twitter's pinned tweet prompt.

And your selected tweet is now pinned to your profile. Scroll up the profile page to see it for yourself.

A pinned tweet on Twitter.

If you ever want to unpin the tweet, find the tweet that says “Pinned Tweet” at the top of your profile page.

A pinned tweet on Twitter.

At the top-right corner of the pinned tweet, click the three dots and select “Unpin from profile.”

Select "Unpin from profile" for a tweet on Twitter.

Select “Unpin” in the prompt that appears.

Select "Unpin" in Twitter's pinned tweets prompt.

Your selected tweet is now unpinned from your profile. Note that unpinning a tweet doesn’t remove the tweet from your Twitter account.

Pin a Tweet on Twitter for Android and iPhone

Twitter’s mobile apps for iOS and Android also allow you to pin tweets to your profile.

If you’re on a smartphone, open the Twitter app. Make sure you’re logged in to your account.

At the top-left corner of the app, tap the three horizontal lines.

Open the app menu in Twitter's mobile app.

In the menu that opens, select “Profile.”

Select "Profile" in Twitter's app menu.

Your Twitter profile opens. Here, scroll down and find the tweet to pin.

When you find the tweet, at the top-right corner of that tweet, tap the three-dots menu.

Tap the three dots at the top-right corner of a tweet in Twitter's mobile app.

From the menu that pops up from the bottom of your phone’s screen, select “Pin to profile.”

Select "Pin to profile" in Twitter's mobile app.

Select “PIN” in the prompt that appears in the middle of your phone’s screen.

Select "PIN" in Twitter's pinned tweets prompt.

Your selected tweet is now pinned to your profile page.

A pinned tweet in Twitter's mobile app.

To unpin the tweet, scroll to the top of your profile page in Twitter’s mobile app. Then, at the top-right corner of the pinned tweet, tap the three-dots menu.

Tap the three dots at the top-right corner of a pinned tweet.

In the menu that appears from the bottom of your phone’s screen, tap “Unpin from profile.”

Tap "Unpin from profile" in Twitter's mobile app.

Select “UNPIN” in the prompt.

Choose "UNPIN" in Twitter's pinned tweets prompt.

And your tweet disappears from the top area of your Twitter profile.

It’s easy to pin and unpin tweets on Twitter, and you should make use of this feature to display your most important tweet at the top of your profile page.

