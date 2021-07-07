Microsoft Word Logo Hero

Google Fonts aren’t limited to the web. You can download and use them locally in apps like Microsoft Word. We’ll show you how to download and use these fonts on both Windows and Mac computers.

First, Download the Fonts

First, download the font or fonts that you want to use in your documents from the Google Fonts Library. You can download specific fonts or grab them all at once.

Let’s begin with downloading a specific font. Head to the Google Fonts site and select the font to download.

Select a font on the Google Fonts site.

On the font’s screen, click “Download family” in the top-right corner.

Click "Download family" on the Google Fonts site.

If you want to download all fonts from Google Fonts, open Google Fonts on GitHub in your web browser. From there, scroll down to the “Download All Google Fonts” section and click the download link.

Download all Google Fonts from GitHub.

Now, Install Your Downloaded Google Fonts

The next step is to install downloaded fonts on your Windows or Mac computer.

Advertisement

To do this, first, double-click the downloaded ZIP archive to open it. Then, double-click the font file (It usually ends with .ttf extension.) to open the font.

Note: Note: If there are multiple fonts in an archive, repeat the process for each font.

Double-click the downloaded font file in "File Explorer" on Windows.

Your computer will open a preview of the selected font. If you’re on Windows, click “Install” at the top of this window.

Click "Install" on the font preview screen in Windows.

Mac users need to click “Install Font” at the bottom of the preview window.

Click "Install Font" on the font preview screen in Mac.

The selected font will now be installed on your computer.

Let’s Use Google Fonts in Microsoft Word

In Microsoft Word, you would use a Google Font the same way that you use any other font.

Advertisement

To access the newly installed font in Word, open an existing document in Word or select “Blank document” on Word’s main screen to create a new one.

Select "Blank document" in Microsoft Word.

In Word’s editing window, on the Home tab of the Ribbon, look for the “Font” group and click the drop-down menu (which displays the current font name).

Click the font drop-down menu on the Word window.

Scroll down the font drop-down menu, find your newly installed Google Font, and click it.

Select the Google Font from the fonts menu in Word.

Click anywhere in your document to start typing with your selected Google Font.

Type with a Google Font in Microsoft Word.

And that’s how you bring and use Google’s web fonts locally on your Windows or Mac computer!

RELATED: Microsoft Word: Document Formatting Essentials

READ NEXT
Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.