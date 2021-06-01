Whether you need to restart your iPhone for troubleshooting or just power down to save battery life, it’s easy to turn off your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. Here are two ways to do it.

How to Turn off an iPhone 12 with Hardware Buttons

To power off an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini using its buttons, press and hold the Side button (on the right side of the iPhone) and the Volume Up button (on the left side).

Keep holding the two buttons until a “slide to power off” slider appears on the screen. Next, place your finger on the white circle in the slider and swipe it to the right.

After that, your iPhone 12 will shut down and power off completely.

RELATED: How to Turn off an iPhone

How to Turn off an iPhone 12 with Hardware Buttons

You can also power off an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini using a software switch built into the iOS operating system. To use it, first, open the Settings app.

In Settings, select “General.”

In “General,” swipe down to the very bottom of the list and tap “Shut Down.”

After tapping “Shut Down,” the power off slider will appear. Swipe it to the right to power off your iPhone 12.

And that’s it. While it’s turned off, your iPhone 12 won’t use up its battery power.

If you just shut down your iPhone to troubleshoot an issue, you might want to wait a moment before you turn it back on again. When you’re ready to power it back up, just hold down the Side button (on the right side of the unit) for a few seconds until you see the Apple logo on the screen. Good luck!

RELATED: Having a Weird iPhone Problem? Reboot It!