You can pay for gas using Alexa at more than 12,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the USA. All you need is an Alexa-powered device and the phrase “Hey Alexa, pay for gas.” Now, it’s as easy to fill up your tank as it is to turn on all the lights in your home.

How to Pay for Gas with Alexa

To use Alexa’s Pay for Gas for the first time, download the Amazon Alexa app from Apple’s App Store for iPhone or from the Google Play Store for Android.

From there, visit any participating gas station, pull up to any pump, and say “Hey Alexa, pay for gas” to your Echo Auto or other compatible device.

Upon hearing the phrase, Alexa will recite and ask you to confirm the station location you’re at. Say “Yes,” and Alexa will then ask for the pump number that you want to use.

After Alexa confirms the pump number, she will say “Are you ready for me to activate Pump #?”

After another “Yes,” Alexa will confirm that the pump is ready before reminding you that Amazon Pay will be used to pay after fueling. All payments are made using your Amazon account’s default payment method. If you would like to change the default method, visit Payment Options.

To use this, you’ll need either an Echo Auto, some Echo Buds, the Alexa app, or some eligible third-party products that use Alexa Built-In. For the list of products, visit Automotive Devices with Alexa Built-In.

How to View Your Alexa Gas Purchases

To view your fuel transactions, visit Your Orders in your Amazon account. They’ll be displayed right next to your Amazon purchases.

What Can’t Alexa’s Pay for Gas Do?

Alexa’s Pay for Gas is only available at participating Exxon and Mobil stations. Also, Amazon Pay (default payment information in your Amazon account) is the only method of paying, which can accept most debit and credit cards. ExxonMobil’s own credit card, Amazon gift cards, or Amazon-branded credit cards cannot be used.

When pumping fuel, Alexa cannot be prompted to fill up the tank based on a specific dollar amount. However, users can manually stop the pump whenever they’d like.

Lastly, not all states allow users to pump their own gas. New Jersey, Oregon, and the city of Huntington, New York do not allow gas retail customers to pump their own gas.

For a list of all participating stations, visit Find a Station Near You.

No More Dingy Fuel Pump Keypads

Alexa’s Pay for Gas is a welcome reprieve from swiping cards and pressing on a dingy fuel pump keypad. If you are an avid Amazon user, then purchasing gas using the Alexa app or any compatible automotive Alexa Built-In device should be a breeze.