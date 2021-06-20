Firefox makes for a great, privacy-focused alternative to mainstream browsers like Chrome, but it has an annoying habit of warning you every time you close a window with multiple tabs. Thankfully, there’s a way to turn this feature off!

You can put an end to this feature in the pop-up itself. Open the Firefox application (It works in the same way on Windows, Mac, and Linux.), and when you have multiple tabs open, try closing the window or quitting the application altogether.

This brings up a “Close Tabs and Quit?” pop-up, which warns you that you are about to quit multiple tabs. Uncheck the “Warn When Closing Multiple Tabs” option, and then click the “Close Tabs” button.

The next time that you try to close Firefox, it will no longer warn you about all of the tabs that you have open.

You can also do this from Firefox Settings. Click the three-line menu button at the right end of the toolbar.

Select the “Settings” option (You can also use the Command+Comma keyboard shortcut.).

In the “General” tab, scroll to the “Tabs” section. Now, uncheck the “Warn You When Closing Multiple Tabs” option to disable the feature.

Firefox will no longer bug you when you’re just trying to close the browser window.

You can always enable this pop-up again if you want. Click the three-line menu button in the Firefox toolbar, and then go to Settings. In the “Tabs” section in the “General” tab, check the “Warn You When Closing Multiple Tabs” option to reenable the feature.

Speaking of tabs in Firefox, you should check out our guide on the best extensions for managing tabs in Firefox. Unlike with Microsoft Edge, you don’t get built-in vertical tabs—but you can add vertical tabs and more tab-management features using simple extensions!

