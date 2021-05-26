The Google app on your iPhone or iPad has a feature that can read articles out loud. It’s easy to use and can be helpful during times when you just don’t want to read. Here’s how it works.

At the time of writing, the “Read Aloud” feature isn’t available for Android smartphones or tablets, unfortunately. It’s also not available for all websites. Your mileage might vary when you’re trying to use it with your favorite sites.

First, open the Google app on your iPhone or iPad. You will be greeted by the “Discover” feed underneath the Search bar. These are the articles and news stories that can be read aloud.

RELATED: How to Personalize the Google Discover Feed on iPhone

Scroll through the Discover feed and select an article to have read aloud.

If the website supports the Read Aloud feature, you’ll see an icon of a person speaking in the top-right corner. Select it.

A pop-up message will appear. From it, you can choose to “Listen Now,” “Add to Queue,” or “Cancel.”

If you select “Listen Now,” a media player will appear at the bottom of your screen, and the article will begin playing aloud. You have the ability to fast forward, play/pause, rewind, AirPlay, and navigate through the queue (more on that below). Tap the three-dot icon for more options.

Here’s where you can adjust the reading speed, choose the reading voice, and share the article with others.

If you select “Add to Queue” from the pop-up, the article will be added to a list. Similar to a podcast player, the articles will be read aloud in order.

To access the Read Aloud player and queue at any time, tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the Home tab.

Then, select “Read Aloud” from the menu.

The player and queue will reappear at the bottom of the screen.

That’s all there is to it! This is a nifty little feature for getting through your Google Discover news stories, especially if you have a hard time reading text on a screen.

RELATED: How to Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Google Search History