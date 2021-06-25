If you’ve created playlists on Spotify, you can add a personal touch by adding a custom cover image. Here’s how to do it on iPhone, Android, Mac, PC, and more.

Before we begin, you should know that you cannot change the cover image for Spotify playlist images created by others. This includes algorithm-based playlists such as Daily Mix as well as playlists created by people you follow.

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on iPhone

Spotify lets you quickly change the playlist picture on iPhone. First, open Spotify on your iPhone and tap the “Your Library” button in the bottom bar.

In “Your Library,” tap any playlist that you’ve created.

Once you open the playlist, tap the three-dot icon below the name of the playlist.

This will open a menu with several playlist options. Select “Edit.”

This will open a screen titled “Edit Playlist.” To use a new playlist picture, tap the “Change Image” button, which is located above the playlist’s name.

You will now see a pop-up titled “Change Image” near the bottom of the screen. This menu allows you to change or remove the playlist picture. If you want to get rid of the image in the playlist, tap “Remove Current Image.”

Alternatively, you can select “Take Photo” to quickly click a picture and add it to your playlist.

If you select “Choose From Library,” Spotify will open up your photo gallery to allow you to select an image.

You can tap any image to select it, and then hit “Save” to change the playlist picture.

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on Android

You can easily change Spotify playlist pictures on Android, too. The steps are fairly similar to those on iPhone, so let’s dive right in. Open Spotify on Android and tap the “Your Library” tab in the bottom bar.

Select any of the playlists you’ve created.

This will open the playlist page on Spotify. Now, hit the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

In the menu that appears, select “Edit Playlist.”

When you do that, you will see the “Edit Playlist” page, where you can change the playlist’s name, picture, and description. We’re going to select “Change Image” to use a different playlist picture.

You’ll now see a menu titled “Change Image.” To get rid of the playlist picture, select “Remove Photo.”

If you want to click a new picture, select “Take Photo,” and you can quickly take a nice picture for your playlist.

To pick an image from your photo gallery, select “Choose Photo.”

You can adjust the photo by swiping on the screen, and when you’re ready, hit “Use Photo” to select the playlist picture.

Finally, tap “Save” to change the playlist photo.

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on Windows, Mac, or the Web

It’s fairly easy to change the playlist picture on Spotify for Windows, Mac, and Spotify’s Web player. Fire up the app and select any playlist that you’ve created. You can find these playlists in the sidebar on the left side of the screen when you first open Spotify. These playlists are located under a separator below the “Liked Songs” button.

Once you do that, hit the three-dot icon below the playlist image.

This opens up a menu where you can see various playlist options. To change the playlist picture, choose “Edit Details.”

Move your mouse pointer to the image and click “Choose Photo.”

Navigate to the folder containing the playlist photo on your computer and double-click the image that you want to use. Click “Save” when you’re done.

And that’s it! You now have a new playlist photo. If you’re short on ideas for playlist cover images on Spotify, websites such as https://replacecover.com make it easy to create beautiful cover art for your playlists.

Now that you’ve found great images for your music, you might enjoy learning how to share Spotify playlists with the world. Enjoy!

