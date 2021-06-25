Spotify Logo on a blue background

If you’ve created playlists on Spotify, you can add a personal touch by adding a custom cover image. Here’s how to do it on iPhone, Android, Mac, PC, and more.

Before we begin, you should know that you cannot change the cover image for Spotify playlist images created by others. This includes algorithm-based playlists such as Daily Mix as well as playlists created by people you follow.

Table of Contents

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on iPhone

Spotify lets you quickly change the playlist picture on iPhone. First, open Spotify on your iPhone and tap the “Your Library” button in the bottom bar.

Select "Your Library" in Spotify for iPhone.

In “Your Library,” tap any playlist that you’ve created.

Tap any playlist you've created on Spotify.

Once you open the playlist, tap the three-dot icon below the name of the playlist.

This will open a menu with several playlist options. Select “Edit.”

Tap "Edit" to open the page that lets you change Spotify playlist pictures on iPhone.

This will open a screen titled “Edit Playlist.” To use a new playlist picture, tap the “Change Image” button, which is located above the playlist’s name.

To use a new playlist picture, tap the "Change Image" button which is located above the playlist's name.

You will now see a pop-up titled “Change Image” near the bottom of the screen. This menu allows you to change or remove the playlist picture. If you want to get rid of the image in the playlist, tap “Remove Current Image.”

If you want to get rid of a Spotify playlist picture on iPhone, tap "Remove Current Image."

Alternatively, you can select “Take Photo” to quickly click a picture and add it to your playlist.

Select "Take Photo" to quickly click a picture and add it to your Spotify playlist on iPhone.

If you select “Choose From Library,” Spotify will open up your photo gallery to allow you to select an image.

Tap "Choose From Library" to select a Spotify playlist cover image from your iPhone's photo library.

You can tap any image to select it, and then hit “Save” to change the playlist picture.

Tap "Save" to change Spotify playlist picture on iPhone.

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on Android

You can easily change Spotify playlist pictures on Android, too. The steps are fairly similar to those on iPhone, so let’s dive right in. Open Spotify on Android and tap the “Your Library” tab in the bottom bar.

Tap "Your Library" to access your playlists in Spotify for Android.

Select any of the playlists you’ve created.

Select a playlist in Spotify on Android.

This will open the playlist page on Spotify. Now, hit the three-dot icon in the top-right corner.

In the menu that appears, select “Edit Playlist.”

Tap "Edit Playlist" to change playlist picture in Spotify for Android.

When you do that, you will see the “Edit Playlist” page, where you can change the playlist’s name, picture, and description. We’re going to select “Change Image” to use a different playlist picture.

Tap "Change Image" to change playlist picture in Spotify for Android.

You’ll now see a menu titled “Change Image.” To get rid of the playlist picture, select “Remove Photo.”

Tap "Remove Photo" to remove a picture from a Spotify playlist.

If you want to click a new picture, select “Take Photo,” and you can quickly take a nice picture for your playlist.

Tap "Take Photo" to quickly click a picture for your Spotify playlist.

To pick an image from your photo gallery, select “Choose Photo.”

Tap "Choose Photo" to select a Spotify playlist cover image from your Android phone's photo library.

You can adjust the photo by swiping on the screen, and when you’re ready, hit “Use Photo” to select the playlist picture.

Tap "Use Photo" to select a Spotify playlist picture on Android.

Finally, tap “Save” to change the playlist photo.

Tap "Save" to change the playlist picture in Spotify for Android.

How to Change a Spotify Playlist Picture on Windows, Mac, or the Web

It’s fairly easy to change the playlist picture on Spotify for Windows, Mac, and Spotify’s Web player. Fire up the app and select any playlist that you’ve created. You can find these playlists in the sidebar on the left side of the screen when you first open Spotify. These playlists are located under a separator below the “Liked Songs” button.

Select your Spotify playlist from the left pane on the home screen of Spotify's desktop app or Web player.

Once you do that, hit the three-dot icon below the playlist image.

This opens up a menu where you can see various playlist options. To change the playlist picture, choose “Edit Details.”

Click "Edit Details" to reveal the option to change Spotify playlist picture on desktop.

Move your mouse pointer to the image and click “Choose Photo.”

Click "Choose Photo" to change Spotify playlist picture on desktop.

Navigate to the folder containing the playlist photo on your computer and double-click the image that you want to use. Click “Save” when you’re done.

Click "Save" to change Spotify playlist picture on Mac, Windows, and Web.

And that’s it! You now have a new playlist photo. If you’re short on ideas for playlist cover images on Spotify, websites such as https://replacecover.com make it easy to create beautiful cover art for your playlists.

Now that you’ve found great images for your music, you might enjoy learning how to share Spotify playlists with the world. Enjoy!

