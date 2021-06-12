An Xbox Wireless Controller on Grey Hero

The Xbox Wireless Controller, which ships with Xbox Series X|S consoles, can also be used with Windows 10 PCs for gaming. Here’s how to connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to your PC.

Table of Contents

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a PC Using a USB Cable

The simplest way to use an Xbox Wireless Controller with your PC involves connecting it using a USB Type-C cable. Just plug one end of the cable into the controller and the other end into your PC’s USB port.

An Xbox Wireless Controller with a USB Type-C cable
Microsoft

Once you’re connected via USB, the Xbox button will stay lit on your controller, indicating that it’s ready to use. Now, go ahead and fire up any game with controller support on Windows 10 and have fun.

RELATED: USB Type-C Explained: What is USB-C and Why You'll Want it

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a PC Through Bluetooth

If you’d rather avoid cable clutter and make sure that the Xbox Wireless Controller lives up to its name, you can connect it to your Windows 10 PC using Bluetooth.

To do so, first, open the Start menu on your computer and click the gear icon to open Settings.

In Settings, click “Devices.”

Click Devices in Windows 10 Settings to access Bluetooth pairing settings

In Devices, make sure that you’re on the “Bluetooth & Other Devices” page, and then click “Add Bluetooth or other device.”

Click Add Bluetooth and other devices to pair a Bluetooth device with your Windows 10 PC

In the “Add a Device” window that appears, select “Bluetooth.”

Click Bluetooth to pair a Bluetooth device with your Windows 10 PC

Next, put your Xbox Wireless Controller in pairing mode. First, power up the controller by pressing and holding the Xbox button.

RELATED: How to Put Your Xbox Controller Into Pairing Mode

Tap and hold the Xbox logo button for six seconds to switch off the Xbox Wireless Controller when it's paired with Bluetooth
Microsoft

Once the button lights up, hold the pairing button for a few seconds until the Xbox logo blinks rapidly. (The pairing button is at the top—between the LB and RB buttons.)

Xbox Series Controller Pairing Button
Tim Brookes

On your computer, click “Xbox Wireless Controller” when it appears in the “Add a Device” list.

Select Xbox Wireless Controller

Congratulations! Your Xbox Wireless Controller is now connected to your PC.

Select “Done” to finish the process.

Click Done to finish pairing the Xbox Wireless Controller with your PC on Windows 10

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller with an Xbox Wireless Adapter

There’s a third way to connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to your PC, but it involves purchasing the Xbox Wireless Adapter accessory separately for $25. It lets you connect up to eight Xbox controllers to your PC at the same time.

Xbox Wireless Adapter accessory connected to a Windows laptop
Microsoft

To use it, connect the Xbox Wireless Adapter to your PC and press and hold the pairing button on the adapter until its light starts blinking rapidly. Now, put your controller in pairing mode and it will automatically connect to your computer through the Xbox Wireless Adapter.

With your Xbox controller connected to the PC, it’s time to start gaming. Have fun!

READ NEXT
Pranay Parab Pranay Parab
Pranay Parab has been a technology journalist for over 10 years, during which time he's written well over 500 tutorials, and covered everything from social media apps to enterprise software. Pranay lives in Mumbai, India, and is currently pursuing an MBA.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.