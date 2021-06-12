The Xbox Wireless Controller, which ships with Xbox Series X|S consoles, can also be used with Windows 10 PCs for gaming. Here’s how to connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to your PC.

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a PC Using a USB Cable

The simplest way to use an Xbox Wireless Controller with your PC involves connecting it using a USB Type-C cable. Just plug one end of the cable into the controller and the other end into your PC’s USB port.

Once you’re connected via USB, the Xbox button will stay lit on your controller, indicating that it’s ready to use. Now, go ahead and fire up any game with controller support on Windows 10 and have fun.

RELATED: USB Type-C Explained: What is USB-C and Why You'll Want it

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a PC Through Bluetooth

If you’d rather avoid cable clutter and make sure that the Xbox Wireless Controller lives up to its name, you can connect it to your Windows 10 PC using Bluetooth.

To do so, first, open the Start menu on your computer and click the gear icon to open Settings.

In Settings, click “Devices.”

In Devices, make sure that you’re on the “Bluetooth & Other Devices” page, and then click “Add Bluetooth or other device.”

In the “Add a Device” window that appears, select “Bluetooth.”

Next, put your Xbox Wireless Controller in pairing mode. First, power up the controller by pressing and holding the Xbox button.

RELATED: How to Put Your Xbox Controller Into Pairing Mode

Once the button lights up, hold the pairing button for a few seconds until the Xbox logo blinks rapidly. (The pairing button is at the top—between the LB and RB buttons.)

On your computer, click “Xbox Wireless Controller” when it appears in the “Add a Device” list.

Congratulations! Your Xbox Wireless Controller is now connected to your PC.

Select “Done” to finish the process.

How to Connect an Xbox Wireless Controller with an Xbox Wireless Adapter

There’s a third way to connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to your PC, but it involves purchasing the Xbox Wireless Adapter accessory separately for $25. It lets you connect up to eight Xbox controllers to your PC at the same time.

To use it, connect the Xbox Wireless Adapter to your PC and press and hold the pairing button on the adapter until its light starts blinking rapidly. Now, put your controller in pairing mode and it will automatically connect to your computer through the Xbox Wireless Adapter.

With your Xbox controller connected to the PC, it’s time to start gaming. Have fun!